The Monett Cubs finished their 2021 campaign 2-8 and 1-5 against Big 8 competition.
The 2022 season will see Monett welcome in a new face to the head-coaching role.
First-year head coach Ethan Lewis will be taking over the reigns of the Cubs’ program this year.
“Taking the job in Monett was a coming-home moment for me and my family,” Lewis said. “Originally being from the Four-States Area, I knew that I wanted to be able to raise my family in a place that resembled where I grew up. The first time I arrived in Monett, I felt that coming-home feeling and knew that it would be a great place for myself and my family.
“Monett has a rich history of success, and my goal is to continue to build on that rich history. With that growth, I am also working to expand and modify our program and team culture, in the hopes it will create long-term success. I want to embrace our community and school to develop our best athletes.”
Lewis is aware that challenges will come in his first head-coaching gig.
“The biggest challenge that I face coming into a new program is making changes and adjusting the culture of the program,” Lewis said. “For the 2022 season, we will be building from the ground up and filling in the gaps created by last season’s athletes graduating. I do believe that while these are challenges, as a team we will work together and persevere through these adjustments.”
The Cubs graduated three athletes who have went on to play Division II football.
Harrison Merriman will be suiting up for the Northwest Missouri Bearcats this year while Drew Ervin and Ethan Umfleet are headed to Warrensburg to play for Central Missouri.
With the departure of those three athletes, coach Lewis has his eyes set on three more players to lead the way for the Cubs in 2022.
“Davin Madrid, Konner Poynter and Marcus Young will all be asked to be vocal leaders both on and off the field,” Lewis said. “Davin is a natural vocal leader that takes command of our team.”
“Konner and Marcus are both strong, silent leaders. Both push each player to give their best efforts by leading by example and they take the time to teach their fellow teammates who do not understand.”
Monett will be returning a plethora of upperclassmen during this year’s campaign. Eleven starters — 10 seniors — will be returning from the 2021 unit.
The Cubs will also be bringing three more seniors that Lewis listed as key returning players.
“We are blessed with a high number of seniors who have been playing together since the 3rd grade,” Lewis said. “This has allowed us to have a strong team dynamic and a familiarity that shows when they are on the field together.”
“Our offensive line has four returning starters. That will be a key for us moving the ball and controlling the line of scrimmage.”
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 — at Reed Springs
Sept. 1 — Mount Vernon
Sept. 9 — at Lamar
Sept. 16 — at Marshfield
Sept. 23 — Seneca
Sept. 30 — at East Newton
Oct. 7 — McDonald County
Oct. 14 — at Nevada
Oct. 21 — Cassville
2021 RESULTSHollister 42, Monett 27
Aurora 36, Monett 18
Monett 14, East Newton 0
McDonald County 31, Monett 14
Nevada 54, Monett 14
Cassville 21, Monett 20
Lamar 52, Monett 21
Monett 24, Springfield Catholic 17, OT
Seneca 26, Monett 21
District Playoffs
McDonald County 35, Monett 0
