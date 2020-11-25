The Carl Junction boys basketball team's 2019-20 season was tough sledding.
The Bulldogs went 3-2 over their first five games, but claimed just three more games over the last 21 contests and finished the year 6-20 —the program’s sixth straight losing season.
But there is some optimism heading into the 2020-21 campaign.
New coach Justin Pock takes over the program after spending the last five years as an assistant coach at Carl Junction. He spent nine years at Cuba, serving six seasons as the head coach.
“I am extremely excited for this season,” Pock said. “I think we have multiple athletes who are capable of doing many positive things for us on the basketball floor. We are a senior-heavy team that is wanting to prove themselves and will leave it all on the floor every night.”
The Bulldogs will rely heavily on senior Alex Baker, who is a 6-foot-3 wing. Pock said Baker is a solid, physical presence on the floor that can play inside and out.
“He has the most varsity experience of our guys,” Pock added. “He is a smart player and a leader for us.”
Carl Junction’s returnees are rounded out by a trio of seniors — Blake Poorman, Sincere Williams and Trentyn Lehman.
Poorman is a 6-8 post player who not only has great size, but Pock said has nice moves around the basket. He takes up space inside the paint and can go get the basketball.
Williams has a chance to run the Bulldogs offense at point guard.
“He has good speed and can take it to the basket,” Pock said. “He is also capable from 3-point range.
"Trentyn is very athletic. He has quick feet, and we expect him to have a big year and make a big impact for us.”
Carl Junction’s top newcomers are juniors Kyler Perry, Josh Cory, Isaiah Hefner and Jaiden Cherry and sophomore Ayden Bard.
Perry, a 5-11 guard, had a great summer, according to Pock, and could be a big contributor on offense with the ability to connect from beyond the arc.
“And Josh is a physical, strong kid inside and low-post scorer,” Pock continued. “Isaiah can push for some varsity minutes and can be a streaky scorer. Jaiden could be a low-post player with some outside range. Ayden is basketball-minded and can take the tough shots. He is very athletic.”
Carl Junction averaged 48 points per game last season but allowed 61 points. The Bulldogs were outrebounded by two per game.
Not only that, the challenge of playing in the Central Ozark Conference doesn’t get any easier this winter.
“We play in one of if not the toughest conference in the state and know that you can’t have any off nights in this league,” Pock said. “You have to answer the call night in and night out. Our plan is to focus on what we do and make sure our execution is as clean as it can be. We will need to be physical on the glass and be able to push other teams out of their comfort zones. We have to be ready to battle every possession. Playing in the COC and playing a tough schedule will help to prepare us for district.”
The Bulldogs will open the season in the Forsyth Tournament on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.