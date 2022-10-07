LAMAR, Mo. — Filling the shoes of arguably the top dual-threat quarterback in southwest Missouri seems like no easy task.
To do it in the Silver Tiger rivalry game, the pressure gets magnified.
Not for sophomore Alex Wilkerson.
Wilkerson, taking over for the injured Joel Beshore behind center, excelled and gave the home faithful a glimpse at the future as he tallied three touchdowns to help lift Lamar past Nevada 47-26 on Friday night at Thomas M O’Sullivan Stadium.
Ranked No. 4 in Class 2, Lamar improved to 6-1 overall. Nevada, which entered ranked No. 8 in Class 4, slipped to 5-2.
“It was just about following my blockers,” Wilkerson said. “I know I have a great line. They get their job done. I just followed them.”
Like Beshore, Wilkerson got it done with his legs and his arm. He rushed for 92 yards on 20 carries and scored twice while completing 8 of 12 passes for 170 yards for one TD.
Lamar coach Jared Beshore said his squad didn’t skip a beat offensively with a different face calling the shots.
“He did a magnificent job,” Beshore said. “We always knew Alex was capable. We knew he was our quarterback for the future. Stepping up into the backup role this year, I knew if something were to happen, we’d be just fine. He can run the ball strong. He’s very accurate throwing the football and has a strong arm. He’s a natural leader. I don’t think our guys skipped a beat. We had a great week of practice and the results showed with that.”
It wasn’t just the Alex Wilkerson show Friday night. His older brother, Austin Wilkerson, netted 79 yards on the ground in 13 attempts and punched in four TDs.
Both brothers scored on short 2-yard runs to cap long drives in the first quarter as Lamar took an early 14-0 advantage. It was much the same in the second stanza.
Alex Wilkerson tallied a 5-yard TD run to pull Lamar in front 21-0 with 10:08 to play in the second quarter.
Perhaps his lone speed bump of the night came when Nevada’s Ken Johnson intercepted a pass and returned it 70 yards for the pick-6, trimming the deficit to 13 after a successful 2-point conversion run by Jordan Johnson with 5:35 to play.
But Lamar found its footing just before halftime. Austin Wilkerson picked up his second TD of the game with a 1-yard scamper into the end zone to give the hosts a 27-8 lead at intermission.
Lamar’s defense held Nevada’s dynamic offense in check for much of the first half. In fact, the visitors were limited to 27 rushing yards on nine plays.
“Kudos to our kids and defensive coaching staff with their game plan,” Beshore said. “They did an outstanding job. Nevada is a big play offense and if you miss by a little bit, you know with your fits or have mis-tackling, it’s six. You have to be extremely disciplined when you play Nevada and Coach (Wes) Beachler’s offense. Our kids stepped up to the challenge and did an outstanding job.”
Nevada showed signs of life early in the third quarter after a dormant first-half offensively. QB Cade Beshore connected with running back Avious Steadman, who tiptoed 69 yards to the house as the visitors cut the score to 27-14 with 10:32 to play.
But Lamar followed with a scoring drive. A 42-yard pass from Alex Wilkerson to Ian Ngugi set up a 1-yard TD run for Austin Wilkerson one minute later.
Lamar didn’t look back the rest of the way. Ty Willhite hauled in a 26-yard TD pass from Alex Wilkerson early in the fourth quarter and Austin Wilkerson capped his four-touchdown game with a 1-yard run with 3:35 left in the game.
Steadman added a 39-yard TD run as well for Nevada in the fourth quarter. Beshore also hit Case Sanderson with a 28-yard TD pass with time expired.
But it was too little too late for Nevada.
“We had nine plays in the first half,” Beachler said. “We have to do a better job of moving the ball and gaining a little quicker. I give their defense credit, but they also had a lot of long drives. If we get nine plays in the first half, we are probably not going to be very productive. We have to get in a flow when we get the ball. We weren’t able to do that tonight.”
Also for Lamar, Ngugi tallied three catches for 90 yards. Willhite hauled in four passes for 80 yards and ran the ball three times for 61 yards.
A silver lining for Nevada was a significant milestone accomplished. Steadman rushed for 55 yards on 11 carries, setting the all-time program rushing record as he surpassed Larry Householder who had 2,478 yards.
“That’s incredible. He basically did it in a year and a half and became the all-time leading rusher in Nevada’s history,” Beachler said. “It’s not like Nevada back in the 70s and 80s, even the last couple of years here when we’ve had good running backs. For him to eclipse the all-time rushing leader mark in 12 games last year and seven this year, to do it 19 games, that is pretty special.”
As for Friday night’s stakes, the Silver Tiger trophy called Oscar will remain in Lamar for another 365 days. Lamar, which has had possession of the trophy since 2005, is now 5-0 since the rivalry was reignited in 2018 after a 13-year hiatus.
“It feels really great to win it (Oscar) as quarterback and with my brothers,” Alex Wilkerson said. “The team is excited. It’s just overall a good win.”
“It was a big rivalry win,” Beshore said. “It’s a great rivalry with the communities we have that support football. It’s the first time in a midseason where our kids can hold up a trophy and to win something tangible. That gets them excited. That gets them rolling for the postseason.”
