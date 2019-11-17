Missouri Southern basketball fans saw some familiar performances from the veteran players on Sunday afternoon.
But some of the new Lions made strong first impressions during a 113-63 victory over Saint Mary on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The minutes were almost equally divided — 91 among the five starters and 109 among eight reserves. The scoring was more evenly distributed — 57 points for the starters, 56 for the bench — and all 13 players scored.
"Being our first home game, this was good," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "And the crowd support was great ... for a middle of November Sunday afternoon to have close to 1,500 people here was good.
"I'm pleased with the way we shared the ball offensively, 25 (assists) to 10 (turnovers). Defensively, we didn't start out great but we got back to where we were, sitting down and guarding and getting stops. It was good to see guys who didn't get to play much in Kansas City (last weekend) get to get out there and show some stuff."
Cam Martin led the No. 10-ranked Lions (3-0) with 18 points in 21 minutes, hitting 7-of-9 field goals. This final basket with 14 minutes left came when he made a steal about 75 feet from the basket, took a few dribbles and threw the ball off the backboard before grabbing it and dunking.
"About halfway there I thought about throwing it off the backboard," Martin said. "I kind of slowed down and timed my steps because I didn't want to get too excited and throw it too hard off the backboard. That would look pretty bad."
Kinzer Lambert nailed his first six shots — four of them treys — and finished with 16 points. Off the bench, Winston Dessesow had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Stan Scott and Dexter Frisbie both scored 10, including Frisbie's rebound basket with 5:28 left that put the Lions over the century mark.
Scott's athleticism was in full display shortly after he took he court. With just over eight minutes left in the first half he took an outlet pass from Martin in the middle of the floor, dribbled upcourt and split two defenders at the foul line before laying in two points.
On the next possession, Scott got the ball on the right baseline, made a move toward the basket and elevated well above the rim for a two-handed flush.
"I'm not sure," Scott replied when asked what his vertical jump was. "I've worked on it. Most of it is natural ability."
"The tip-dunk he had down here (in the second half), his head was by the rim, too," Boschee said. "Defensively is where he has to get better. If that happens, he could be a problem because there are not many people in this league who are as athletic as he is, can handle it and do the things he can do."
Dessesow introduced himself to Lion fans during the next few minutes. First, his pass set up a Martin dunk, and moments later, Martin returned the favor by hitting a cutting Dessesow for a layin. Dessesow then hit a 3-pointer from the top of the circle and assisted on Braelon Walker's second straight trey and Ted Brown's dunk, rewarding the 6-foot-10 Brown for running the floor.
"The main thing I wanted to show was that we could win," Dessesow said. "My accolades are great ... score, assists, defense, but that means nothing if we don't have a 'W.' That's my main thing."
"He made some incredible passes in the paint and knock down some shots," Boschee said. "I think he's going to be really good for us. If we didn't have all these guards returning, I think he would be freshman of the year in this league. I really think he's that good."
Cameron Southern and Donovan Sinegal each scored 13 points for Saint Mary (4-1), which played its third game in four days and sixth in the last 10 days.
"I did make my schedule," coach Troy Brown said. "I'm glad the week is over. It has been a rough week. Today, I'd feel a lot better even with the loss if we had won last night's conference game (87-81 to Bethel), especially losing at home.
"I like these games against really good Division II programs. It gives these guys a chance to see what they are about, too. A lot of (my) guys want to play at that level, and I'll schedule two, three or four games a year against the D-2's and the MIAA just to get that taste for these guys. I wish the games were different times because maybe we would have played our better players a little more and got a little more out of it. We still got here and competed."
The stretch also included a 90-42 loss to Northwest Missouri on Thursday night.
"Northwest shoots the ball really well, and they play so well together," Brown said. "They see two passes ahead, they make the extra pass, and they can all shoot. The guards are very athletic.
"Missouri Southern is the same way. I think they shoot it a little bit better, and they are a little bit bigger. I haven't seen any other teams, but if there's a team better than those two, wow."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.