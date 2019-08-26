Tasked with replacing five starters from last year’s squad, the Joplin High School girls tennis team will feature several new faces in key roles this fall.
“We lost a lot of seniors, but I see a lot of promise at the top of the ladder,” Joplin coach Ed Ingle said at the conclusion of Monday's practice. “There’s a lot of potential on our team. We’re not going to be as deep as we were last year, but we’re still hoping to have a solid season.”
The Eagles must replace four senior starters from last year’s squad, including four-time all-conference performer Ashley Butler. The team’s No. 1 singles player the last three seasons, Butler was the Joplin Globe’s Female Tennis Player of the Year for 2018.
Sophomore Astrid Cardenas will be playing No. 1 singles for the Eagles this fall. Cardenas won the No. 2 singles bracket at last year’s Central Ozark Conference tournament.
Ingle said Cardenas has improved her game.
“Her forehand has improved dramatically,” Ingle said. “That’s her weapon. I think her serve has improved. She’s worked very hard and has been playing in some tournaments. I think she’ll be a strong player.”
Ingle expects freshman Emma Watts to contribute at the varsity level, possibly playing No. 2 singles.
“I think she can be a strong player for us,” Ingle said. “I’m excited about her.”
Senior Ashley Kurtz returns after earning varsity experience last fall. The team captain, Kurtz will likely be playing No. 3 singles this fall after finishing the 2018 season at No. 7.
“Ashley is a solid player and she’s improved too,” Ingle said.
Seniors Lilly Masters and Kenzi Badr are two other players Ingle expects to contribute at the varsity level.
Joplin is also currently without the services of senior Annabelle Erisman, who played No. 1 doubles last year with then-senior Phoebe Watson.
Erisman suffered a knee injury during the spring soccer season and is currently out of action.
“I know she’d love to be able to play by the end of the season, but we’re not sure about that,” Ingle said. “Either way, she's on the roster and we’re happy to have her with us.”
There are 16 athletes on the roster this fall and Ingle noted the team’s varsity spots for singles and doubles are still being determined this week by challenge matches.
“I’m happy with our roster,” Ingle said. “We’ve got some new kids that are good athletes. They have a lot of potential because they’re so athletic. It’s just about developing them now.”
The Eagles will begin the season on Friday at the Kickapoo Invitational. Joplin’s first home date is Sept. 3 against Webb City. The Eagles will host their annual invitational on Sept. 27.
