New Missouri football coach has Joplin ties

During their search to hire a new football coach, University of Missouri representatives knew they would have to schedule around last Saturday's Sun Belt Conference championship game in Boone, North Carolina.
But they probably hadn't planned on having to wait for a performance of "The Nutcracker" ballet, too.
"Eli's oldest daughter, Addison, has been in dance for a while, and she was performing 'The Nutcracker' that night at 7 o'clock and again on Sunday afternoon," said Jeremy Drinkwitz, president of Mercy Hospital Joplin. "Eli's agent had called and said Missouri wanted to meet and was flying in that night to meet with him. Eli said all right, but we still have to go to 'The Nutcracker.' He didn't skip out. He got to see her perform her part, and he bailed after that."
So after "The Nutcracker," Appalachian State coach Eli Drinkwitz did meet with Missouri president Mun Choi, chancellor Alexander Cartwright and athletics director Jim Sterk.
"It was a wild day, a long day," said Jeremy, Eli's older brother. "In the morning, I take Eli to the fieldhouse and drop him off. That way I can have his vehicle and parking pass to park closer to the complex.
"The Sun Belt championship kickoff was at noon, and by the time the game ended, the celebration in the locker room and media obligations, it was around 5 o'clock. 'The Nutcracker' was at 7, so we all went home, grabbed something quick to eat and went to the performance for Addison. Then after Eli got home, I was still up, and his wife was still up. He filled us in on what was going on."
Jeremy and his family were at the airport at midafternoon on Sunday when he got a call from Eli's wife, Lindsey.
"She said we wish you were still here because Missouri just called and they want to fly back and meet with us again tonight," Jeremy said. "They met with Eli and Lindsey again to communicate they wanted him in Columbia. He was their guy, and they told him they were not going to leave until Eli and Lindsey were on the plane with them. ... I think that absolutely blew him away."
EXPECTATIONS
On Tuesday morning, Eli Drinkwitz was introduced as Missouri's 33rd head football coach.
"Early on, he said he wanted a chance to be at Missouri," Jeremy said. "I remember one conversation we had when it looked like the Missouri job might be open. He said, 'That's a great job. I'd love to have that job one day.' ... Didn't know it was going to be this day."
Asked what Missouri fans can expect from his brother's team this fall, Jeremy replied, "You can expect some creativity, expect some exciting play calling, expect his players to play hard. The thing they will know is Eli is a hard worker. He doesn't cut corners. He doesn't cut time. He is dedicated to his profession and his craft and to winning football games."
The Drinkwitz brothers graduated from Alma (Arkansas) High School and Arkansas Tech in Russellville.
"Eli was a good player, all-state I think his junior and senior year (at linebacker), but he didn't have the size to probably play college," Jeremy said. "He was highly intelligent. He had enough passion, had enough drive to play but didn't have the physical tangibles to make it. He always loved the game of football. It was more than just a game to him. When he went to Arkansas Tech and decided to be a coach, everybody knew that was the right fit for him. We always joked that he was going to be a great coach or a great lawyer because he loves to debate and argue even to this day. He's a very good communicator, and he's very opinionated and has strong feelings about his opinions. When I was in North Carolina last weekend with him, we had a strong debate over some things. So he hasn't lost that skill at all."
QUICK CLIMB
After graduating from Arkansas Tech, Eli spent five years as a high school assistant — one year at Alma and four years at Springdale. Then one phone call — and one big decision — changed his coaching career.
"In 2010, Eli was offensive coordinator at Springdale and Lindsey was teaching at Springdale," Jeremy said. "Gus Malzahn (whom Eli had met at a high school all-star game) called him and said would you like to be my quality control coach at Auburn. I’ll never forget — and he gives Lindsey credit to this day about it — Lindsay gave him the courage and the ability to chase the dream. They were two employed people making probably together north of $80,000, and they just had a new baby. They decided to quit their jobs, sell their house and move to Auburn, Alabama, and live in a 900-square-foot apartment. I think Eli was making $12,000 a year, and Lindsey couldn't work because they had a brand new baby and there wasn't any family there.
"You have to give Eli a lot of credit to have the guts to try it. It didn't make sense. It wasn't logical to quit two good jobs at a good high school, sell your nice house to chase a dream to try to be a college coach and live in an apartment. But he did it, and he made it."
Eli's 10 years as a college coach are split among five schools — two years at Auburn, two at Arkansas State, two at Boise State, three at North Carolina State and last year at Appalachian State, which was his only season as a head coach.
While many people would consider Eli a job jumper, Jeremy sees his brother cashing in his on-field successes to land better opportunities.
"When opportunities present themselves to give you a better job, an opportunity to improve the potential for your family, you have to take them," Jeremy said. "His work ethic and results on the field speak for themselves, so people have sought him out to see if that can translate to their program. As you can see, when he gets to a program, it gets better. Success follows because he works hard and knows what he's doing. ... He will not be underprepared, I can tell you that. Not going to happen; not going to happen."
Appalachian State is 12-1 going into the New Orleans Bowl against UAB on Dec. 20, and Eli's coaching staff will call the shots. App State is the first FBS school from North Carolina to win 12 games, and the Mountaineers beat two Power 5 schools on the road — North Carolina and South Carolina.
WHAT'S THE NAME?
The new coach's given name is Eliah, but the third syllable isn't heard that often.
"His friends and family call him Eli," Jeremy said. "He'll answer to Eliah, but we don't call him Eliah at the house. Feel free to call him Eli, or Coach. I call him Eli."
INCREDIBLE YEAR
Missouri's new coach has no previous ties to the university or state.
"I was the first person in my family to live in Missouri when I moved here three years ago (as COO of Mercy Hospital Joplin)," Jeremy said. "Eli is excited to be here. He's on the road recruiting. I can't even get ahold of him."
The family has started making the transition to becoming Tigers.
"My wife did go out and buy some Missouri shirts on Monday," Jeremy said. "I officially became a Missouri fan on Tuesday, joining when the board of curators voted for him to be the football coach.
"It's fun; it's exciting. I'm proud for him. This has been a big year for us. I got promoted (to hospital president) in August, and Eli got this coaching job in December — 2019 has been an incredible year for our family."
