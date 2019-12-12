New Missouri football coach has Joplin ties

Jerry Drinkwitz (left) poses with sons Eli and Jeremy and grandson Jackson after Appalachian State's season-opening 42-7 victory over East Tennessee State on Aug. 31. It was the first victory as a head coach for Eli, who was hired earlier this week as the new coach of the MIssouri Tigers. Jeremy is president of Mercy Hospital Joplin and Jackson's father. Courtesy | Jeremy Drinkwitz