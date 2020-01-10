PITTSBURG, Kan. — Five coaches from NCAA Division I schools are part of Pittsburg State new football coach Brian Wright’s staff, he announced on Thursday morning.
Wright, former offensive coordinator at Toledo, is bringing two assistants from that school. Jerry DiMinno will serve as PSU tight ends coach after being assistant recruiting coordinator for the Rockets, and Bryan Larson is the Gorillas’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Larson, former offensive lineman at Iowa State, was a graduate assistant at Toledo, working with the offensive linemen.
On defense, Wright has hired Tom Anthony as coordinator and safeties coach, Jody Owens as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach and Munir Prince as cornerbacks coach. Anthony was defensive coordinator last season at Western Illinois, Prince was cornerbacks coach at Missouri State, and Owens was defensive coordinator at Briar Cliff (Iowa).
Pat Cashmore, the special teams coordinator/offensive grad assistant at Oklahoma State the past two seasons, is PSU’s special teams coordinator and running backs coach.
“For the last 25 years you create some great relationships with a lot of guys,” Wright said. “Trust me, there were a lot more guys that I would have loved to have the opportunity to bring here as well. I’ve been lucky to be around a lot of great staffs and a lot of great people, but in the end I thought that this group fit what our mission and what my vision is going to be here.”
Wright retained two position coaches off former PSU coach Tim Beck’s staff — Matt Karleskint as wide receivers coach and Josh Lattimer as defensive line coach — along with Larry Garman and Travis Young.
“When I visited with the previous staff, those two guys (Karleskint and Lattimer) did really stand out,” Wright said. “Other guys at that time — and a credit to a lot of the guys who were here on the previous staff — they recommended those guys as well. You get around the community, you get around to the local high schools and you see why those two guys were recommended by a lot of people around here. And I’m so excited to have them.”
Wright’s first order of business was to meet the returning players.
“I met with our current team for three days so I could meet each guy individually,” Wright said. “These guys all came here to win a championship like I did. Those guys aren’t satisfied with the last couple of years and where they’re at, and they are not satisfied with maybe how they played individually. They understand that they have a lot of work to do. They understand we have a lot of work to do as a program, and they are just excited to get to work. It really fired me up to meet with those guys and see the hunger they have to get to work this winter.”
After those three days, recruiting became the No. 1 focus. The new staff is familiar with some key recruiting areas — Cashmore is from Kansas City, Prince is from St. Louis and Anthony and Larson have hit the Tulsa area.
“This is the most important time in our program right now ... working to Feb. 5 for the signing day,” Wright said. “We have to do a great job making sure we bring the best class we can possibly bring to this football program.
“We sell ourselves and who we are as people, who we are as leaders, who we are as teachers. People make the place. We have tremendous facilities, we have tremendous backing here, but in the end, who we are as people is going to sell this place. The prospective student-athletes need to know who they are going to spend the next four or five years with, and the parents need to know who they are sending their sons off to. They have to feel very comfortable with that.”
Wright has filled all his full-time and part-time positions. He’s still looking to fill a graduate assistant position.
