Program sales should be brisk early in the season for Pittsburg State's men's basketball games.
When the Gorillas open their season this afternoon at Central Oklahoma, the Gorillas are expected to have four transfers in their starting lineup.
Antonio Givens II, the 6-foot-9, 260-pound forward, is one of three Gorilla veterans who started at least 10 games on last year's team that finished 12-18. Givens averaged 8.2 points and 4.3 rebounds last season and shot 54% from the field (89-of-166).
The new faces in the lineup are guards Martin Vogts (junior transfer from Barton County Community College), Quentin Hardrict Jr. (junior transfer from Iowa Area CC) and Ryan Pippins (graduate transfer from Arkansas-Little Rock) and forward Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr. (graduate transfer from Wisconsin-Milwaukee).
Hardrict averaged 16.9 points and 5.6 assists last season, and Vogts averaged 8.5 points.
Senior forward Dejon Waters Jr. and senior forward Xavier Womack are the other Gorillas back after starting at least 10 games a year ago. Waters and Womack averaged 8.9 and 4.9 points, respectively, and Womack also averaged 6.1 rebounds.
Kim Anderson begins his fourth season as the Gorillas' head coach. He's 46-44 as the Gorillas' bench boss and 347-206 in 19 seasons as a college head coach, highlighted by a 2014 NCAA Division II championship with Central Missouri in 2014. He guided the Mules to two more national semifinal appearances (2007, 2009) while posting a 274-95 record there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.