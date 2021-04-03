The Missouri Southern volleyball team grabbed the momentum early but was unable to hold on late.
Newman (3-13, 2-8 MIAA) claimed the fourth set 25-20 and took the match 3-2 (27-25, 15-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-12) to complete the come-from-behind victory over the Lions on Saturday afternoon at Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium.
“I thought we had some nice moments where we were playing really well and playing really well together,” Southern coach Kalie Mader said. “I don’t feel like we could string together enough moments in the fifth set to take it.”
After falling behind 2-1, the Jets rolled into the fourth set with a 8-1 lead following an attack error committed by the Lions. Southern responded with a 8-5 burst to trim the deficit to 13-9, but Newman countered with a 9-6 rally while Sophia Helsing slammed a set-clinching kill to even the series 2-2.
Both teams exchanged points to seven in the final set. However, the Jets closed on a 8-5 run and iced the match after an attack error.
“I thought Newman was really gritty and played defense really well,” Mader said. “They just stayed aggressive and never let up.”
In the first set, Newman grabbed a 10-8 advantage midway through the set when Helsing came up with a block kill. But Amelia Neels capped a Lions’ 9-3 response to claim a 17-13 lead, forcing the Jets to call timeout.
Newman came out of the timeout on fire, outscoring Southern 7-3 to knot the score at 20-20 after a kill by Trinity Conley. Both sides traded points to 25, but Conley and Natalie Morales collected back-to-back kills to clinch the set.
The Lions cruised in the second set, taking a 17-8 lead after an attack error by the Jets. Janelle Brehm notched the set-clinching kill.
Southern and Newman were evenly matched in the third set before the Lions closed out the series on a 5-2 burst to win 25-20.
Conley paced the Jets with 13 kills, while Kaylie Kovach added 11. Jada Key and Imani Jones amassed nine kills apiece.
Brehm slammed a match-high 27 kills for Missouri Southern (5-10, 4-4 MIAA). Alyssa Diaz and CC Pollard were also in double figures with 15 and 10 kills, respectively.
“I thought (the hitters) stayed aggressive throughout the entire match,” Mader said. “That was good for us.”
The Lions return to action with a home match against Washburn at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
"After we had a really nice night last night, I thought we did a poor job of resetting and coming in for another one,” Mader said. “I think this is a good opportunity for us to learn how to bounce back from a win.”
