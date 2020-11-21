WICHITA, Kan. — Missouri Southern led most of the game, but Newman rallied in the second half and stunned the Lions 55-51 on Saturday afternoon in MIAA women’s basketball action at Fugate Gymnasium.
The Lions (0-2) again saw the game come down to the final possession but again came up on the short end of the scoreboard.
Amaya Johns sank two free throws to give the Lions a 51-49 lead with one minute left, but Brooke Haney’s 3-pointer put the Jets on top 52-51 with 44 seconds to play. It was the Jets’ first lead since 7-6 in the final minute of the first quarter.
After a Missouri Southern turnover, Abbey George made two more charities for a three-point lead with 11 seconds left. The Lions’ Kaitlin Hunnicutt missed a game-tying shot with three seconds left before Madison Birnbaum added another free throw in the last second.
The Lions shot only 29 percent (8 of 28) from the field in the second half and 33 percent (18 of 54) for the game. Carley Turnbull’s layup gave the Lions a 48-43 lead with 4:50 left, but that was the Lions’ final field goal.
The Jets (1-0) shot 36 percent in the second half (10 of 28) to raise their game total to 28 percent (16 of 57). They also outrebounded the Lions 42-38, including 14-9 off the offensive glass.
Missouri Southern again had a free throw disadvantage, making 11 of 15 shots to Newman’s 17 of 22.
The Lions, ahead 9-7 after one quarter, outscored the Jets 17-9 in the second stanza for a 26-16 halftime lead.
Leading 13-10, the Lions used a Hunnicutt 3-pointer, Madi Stokes layup, Turnbull 3-pointer and Johns jumper for a 23-10 advantage midway through the second quarter. John’s free throw gave the Lions their biggest lead, 26-11 with 3:20 left in the half, but the Lions missed three shots and had three turnovers the rest of the half.
Johns led the Lions with 13 points, going 3-of-10 from the field and 7-of-10 at the foul line.
Stokes and Hunnicutt, who made half of the Lions’ four treys, each contributed 10 points, and Turnbull scored nine. Stokes also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds, two more than Turnbull.
Haney and Rylee Meloy each had 10 points for Newman.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday night as Missouri Southern travels to Central Missouri and Newman entertains Pittsburg State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.