WEBB CITY, Mo. — With players out due to injury, the next-man up mentality is what Webb City’s football team bought into.
The Cardinals had a plethora of players step into different roles on Friday night as they handled Republic 35-14 in a Central Ozark Conference contest at Cardinal Stadium.
Webb City, which is now 24-0 all-time against Republic, improved to 2-1 ahead of next week’s big COC showdown with Joplin at Junge Field. Republic fell to 1-2 on the season.
Among those players getting increased opportunities was junior Breckin Galardo. The 5-foot-11 running back put together a big night, finishing with 211 yards on the ground in 24 carries while logging three touchdowns.
Senior Colton Gordon also stepped up, adding 67 yards rushing in 11 carries. He scored a TD as well for the Cardinals.
“It’s just a matter of the next guy stepping up,” Webb City coach John Roderique said in his postgame radio broadcast. “We have got some depth. Breckin had a great night. I’m really proud of Colton Gordon. He sacrificed some time over on the defensive side to come over and play on offense for us. I thought he did a really good job, too.”
Webb City fell in an early hole. Republic linebacker Cole Gimlin recovered a Cardinal fumble and returned it 77 yards for the initial score at the 2:54 mark in the first quarter. After that point, Webb City was locked in.
Galardo capped a seven-play, 50-yard drive with a 3-yard TD run as the Cardinals knotted the score at 7 with 19 seconds left in the opening period.
After the Tigers missed their second field goal of the night in the next possession, the Cardinals followed with a methodical drive that spanned 5 minutes, 2 seconds. A 12-play, 80-yard Webb City drive culminated into a 3-yard TD run by Gordon.
The Cardinals grabbed a 14-7 advantage and held that lead going into halftime.
Galardo found more success in the second half for Webb City. He scored on a 49-yard TD run as the Cardinals widened their lead to 14 with 4:25 to play in the third quarter.
Republic trimmed the deficit to 21-14 when Connor Sandridge found the end zone on a 23-yard TD run just 12 seconds into the fourth quarter.
But Webb City threw a haymaker right back. Quarterback Landon Johnson scampered 33 yards to paydirt to make it 28-14 with 6:26 to play.
And Galardo put the game on ice with a 30-yard TD at the 2:34 mark in the fourth stanza.
The Cardinals ran 55 plays and had 372 yards of total offense (364 rushing). Johnson contributed 71 yards rushing on eight carries with a score.
Filling in at kicker for injured Dante Washington, Trey Roets was a perfect 5 for 5 in PAT attempts.
“I’m really proud of Trey,” Roderique said. “Billy Wolfe stepped up in the kickoff game and kickoff coverage. Cooper Boyd stepped in on the punt. When you lose somebody especially dynamic and talented as Dante (Washington), it will take a lot of guys to fill in his role and fill in all the roles he does for our football team.”
Lucas Ott led Webb City’s defense with eight tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss and one sack. Grayson Smith totaled seven tackles, while AJ Bash and McQuade Eilenstein had five stops each.
Republic ran 50 plays for 184 yards of total offense (151 rushing). Sandridge ran the ball 17 times for 117 yards and one TD.
Quarterback Wyatt Woods completed 6 of 17 passes for 33 yards.
“That team over there is different,” Roderique said. “They are one of the physical teams you will have to be ready for a battle whenever you play them. I was really proud of our guys whenever we got in a hole there. We gave them a defensive score, but they battled back. They kept battling. I thought our defense played really well. I thought our offense did a nice job when needed.”
