The Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles open the Week 2 slate on Thursday night. But, like Week 1, there are better games to talk about than that matchup.
This week's top two games are the Kansas City Chiefs at the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens at the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Chiefs are getting Chris Jones back after agreeing to a contract on Tuesday. But can Travis Kelce go and be the impact player we're accustomed to seeing? If not, the Chiefs will still be in trouble. Call it trouble in paradise as they travel to Florida.
The Bengals' offense struggled in Week 1. Can it rebound at home agains the Ravens? It better, or we might see the AFC's best teams from a year ago at 0-2 to start 2023.
Let's pick these games:
THURSDAY
Vikings (0-1) vs. Eagles (1-0): The Vikings struggled against the Buccaneers like I mentioned last week. But I didn't think they would lose. Maybe Dalvin Cook being gone is going to be more of a loss than I thought. EAGLES 31-17.
SUNDAY
Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) vs. Buffalo Bills (0-1): The Raiders won an ugly one against the Denver Broncos last week. The Bills lost an ugly one with the New York Jets. Bills rebound at home. BILLS 35-21.
Ravens (1-0) vs. Bengals (0-1): The Cincinnati offense gets it together in its first game at home. The Bengals win a tight one here. BENGALS 24-21.
Chiefs (0-1) vs. Jaguars (1-0): With our without Kelce, this will be tough. The Chiefs only scored 20 against a Lions defense that was bad in 2022. Kansas City will fall to 0-2 against a much better team. JAGUARS 31-28.
Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) vs. Tennessee Titans (0-1): The Chargers lost a shootout with the Dolphins in Week 1. The Titans can't score like that. CHARGERS 38-14.
Green Bay Packers (1-0) vs. Atlanta Falcons (1-0): The Falcons looked good last week. But so did the Packers with their new quarterback. This will be a close one. FALCONS 20-18.
Seattle Seahawks (0-1) vs. Detroit Lions (1-0): The Lions will still be thinking about that shocking win in Arrowhead Stadium last week. A sluggish start causes them to lose this one. UPSET ALERT. SEAHAWKS 24-21.
Indianapolis Colts (0-1) vs. Houston Texans (0-1): This should be fun. Rookie quarterbacks and solid running games. I think the Texans' defense might make some key plays to win this one. TEXANS 16-13.
Chicago Bears (0-1) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0): I don't want to buy into the Baker Mayfield success too early or anything. But the Bears won't be able to win this one. BUCCANEERS 21-14.
New York Giants (0-1) vs. Arizona Cardinals (0-1): The Giants played significantly worse than I predicted. The Cardinals let a win slip away late. I'm not sure what to expect here but I'll stay optimistic with NYG. GIANTS 31-21.
San Francisco 49ers (1-0) vs. Los Angeles Rams (1-0): The Rams were my upset pick last week. Not this time. 49ERS 31-17.
New York Jets (1-0) vs. Dallas Cowboys (1-0): This should be an easy one. But will the same Cowboys team from Week 1 show up in this one? Probably not. But the Jets don't have Aaron Rodgers anymore. COWBOYS 30-20.
Washington Commanders (1-0) vs. Denver Broncos (0-1): Sean Payton called out Nathaniel Hackett for his poor performance last year but couldn't close out a win against the Raiders. He better win this one or it will be a long year. BRONCOS 21-20.
Miami Dolphins (1-0) vs. New England Patriots (0-1): Dolphins will have too much offense for the Patriots. DOLPHINS 28-21.
MONDAY
New Orleans Saints (1-0) vs. Carolina Panthers (0-1): If the Buccaneers are going to be good this year, the Saints will have to beat up on the lower tier teams. This is one of those. SAINTS 20-14.
Cleveland Browns (1-0) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1): The Browns dominated the AFC's runner-up from last year in Week 1. The Steelers' offense couldn't do anything in its first game. But those were flukes. Right? STEELERS 20-16.
RECORDS
Overall: 6-10; Upset alert: 1-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.