Right as Week 1 of the NFL begins with teams practicing and preparing for the first game of the season, the League was hit with big news.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hyper-extended his knee during practice on Tuesday. The star pass catcher sat out Wednesday's practice and is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game.
With that being said, there are much bigger and more prominent games this week than the Chiefs and the Detroit Lions in Arrowhead Stadium.
If you're looking for games to watch this weekend, start with these: San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers; Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers; Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants; Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets.
Those are some of the biggest games this weekend, in my opinion. But, of course, the Chiefs and Lions kicking off the season on Thursday night is one to watch — especially for the big Kansas City fans here in Joplin.
Here are my picks for the week:
THURSDAY
Chiefs vs. Lions: This one should be fun. But I don't see the Chiefs slipping up here. With or without Kelce, they should be just fine. The Lions are a solid team that is coming off a strong finish to 2022, but Andy Reid will have his team ready no matter who is lining up at tight end. CHIEFS 31-28.
SUNDAY
Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens: This one should be a snooze fest at noon. Lamar Jackson and company should roll past rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Texans. RAVENS 41-17.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns: How competitive will the Browns be in Deshaun Watson's first full season under center in Cleveland? I'm not real optimistic. Meanwhile, the Bengals have proven what type of team they are behind Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. BENGALS 24-10.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings: This will be a tough one for the Vikings. Do not be surprised at all if Tampa Bay goes into Minnesota and wins. This will be the first game for the Vikings without Dalvin Cook. But, Kirk Cousins will do just enough to outlast the Buccaneers' offense with new quarterback Baker Mayfield leading the way. Minnesota's kicker Greg Joseph might be the MVP in this one. VIKINGS 23-20.
Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints: The Titans won't be competing for the AFC South this year. The Saints might be able to win the NFC South, though. They will begin the chase for their division with a win here. SAINTS 17-13.
Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons: This game is full of young talent. Bijan Robinson was drafted by the Falcons this offseason. Bryce Young was drafted by the Panthers. There is more young talent on both teams. And with a wide open NFC South division, this game could end up going a long way in deciding a division winner. Atlanta gets off on the right foot. FALCONS 35-28.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts: The Jaguars should run away with their division this year. They get a head start with this Week 1 matchup with an AFC South divisional foe. JAGS 38-14.
49ers vs. Steelers: Here's your best noon game of the week. Look for a low-scoring defensive battle. Both offenses should be focusing on the running game. San Francisco's slightly more experienced and skilled offense will do enough to edge Pittsburgh. 49ERS 24-21.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington Commanders: I expect both of these teams to struggle a fair amount this year. The Cardinals will be without quarterback Kyler Murray to start the year. The Commanders will be playing with new quarterback Sam Howell under center. This game is completely up in the air. CARDINALS 20-17.
Dolphins vs. Chargers: These are two teams that stayed relatively the same from last year to now. The Chargers did add an explosive weapon in former TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston. Just another target for Justin Herbert to sling the ball to in this 3:25 p.m. game. CHARGERS 28-21.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots: The Super Bowl loss is going to play a role in this one. Eagles shut down the Patriots offense and win big. EAGLES 31-3.
Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears: Jordan Love takes over at quarterback for the Packers while Justin Fields tries to get his team going in Year 3. No love found for Green Bay in the windy city. BEARS 27-20.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: The Rams will head to Seattle to face an offense that played well for most of 2022. Look for the Seahawks to struggle mightily here. This will be the start to Geno Smith eventually handing his spot over to Drew Lock. UPSET ALERT. RAMS 17-9.
Cowboys vs. Giants: This is the "Must-see TV" game of the week. Both of these teams should be back in the playoffs this year. Be sure to tune into this one on Sunday night on NBC. New York takes advantage of being at home. GIANTS 34-28.
MONDAY
Bills vs. Jets: This is a big divisional game to end Week 1. It should really tell us where New York is as a team. I have a feeling Buffalo will show us that the Jets still have plenty of work to do. BILLS 31-13.
