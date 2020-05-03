Minutes after the NFL Draft ended nine days ago, former Webb City High School and Missouri Tiger center Trystan Colon-Castillo signed a free agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens.
But he knew his destination well before the seven-round draft was over.
"I had my deal done probably midway through the sixth round," Colon-Castillo said. "I told them if another team wanted me, they had to draft me.
"Basically, I talked with them prior to that, in the fourth and fifth rounds. We talked again in the sixth, and I talked to another team in the sixth. Both were offering, trying to sell the organization, the opportunity that would happen with me by signing with them. I went with the team I felt I had the best opportunity and not the team offering me more money."
Colon-Castillo said he had contact with every team except Green Bay before the draft. During the draft he talked to only three teams — Kansas City, Carolina and the Ravens.
"I felt like Baltimore gives me a great opportunity to compete early, give me an opportunity to play," he said. "I felt like that was the best option for me going into it. That's what it came down to."
In normal years NFL teams hold mini-camps with their draft choices and free agent signees within two weeks after the draft. But this year is anything but normal.
"To my knowledge, there is a rookie virtual mini-camp the weekend of May 8," Colon-Castillo said. "I don't know what all will take place. I'm sure it will be some playbook, getting to meet coaches, things like that."
Colon-Castillo watched the draft with his family, but last week he returned to Columbia and resumed workouts.
"I've been working out since Sunday," Colon-Castillo said. "I work out every day Monday through Friday. I've been working with a (Missouri) teammate Cale Garrett (a linebacker who signed a free agent contract with the Tennessee Titans). Cale has a weight room set up in his garage."
Colon-Castillo, a 2016 Webb City graduate, was a three-year starter at Missouri and started the final 38 games of his career with the Tigers.
After declaring for the draft, he attended the NFL Combine in February in Indianapolis. The pro day scheduled at Missouri was canceled.
Had Colon-Castillo known that there would be so many disruptions caused by COVID-19, he still would have declared for the NFL Draft.
"Yes, no doubt about it," he said. "I felt that I was 100 percent ready for the NFL. I didn't have anything else to prove at Missouri. I had a pretty good career here. I'm not saying that I couldn't improve and get better (during his senior season), but as far as being prepared for the NFL, I'd be working on the same things that I'm doing right now."
Colon-Castillo has long been thinking about the NFL.
"Back in high school, junior high probably," he said. "Coming from Webb City, we have a rich football tradition, and I was not the only one who had NFL aspirations. Going to play in college and getting an opportunity to go to the NFL, it's a dream. I'm living it. It's crazy to think about it, but I've definitely been blessed, and I'm super thankful to have this opportunity."
