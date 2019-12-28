NEOSHO, Mo. — Kent Mayes hit a hook shot in the lane with 34 seconds left to lift Huntsville to a 56-54 victory over East Newton for third place in the boys Black Bracket of the Neosho Holiday Classic inside the Neosho High School Gymnasium on Saturday morning.
Trailing 54-51 with 1:30 remaining, the Eagles’ Hunter Davidson buried a deep 3-pointer to tie the game at 54. East Newton’s Kelton Sorrell missed a jumper in the lane on the next possession, setting up Mayes’ game-winner.
Connor Killion’s 3-pointer with 10 seconds left missed, Huntsville rebounded and cleared the ball before the Patriots could foul.
Davidson, a 5-foot-10 junior guard, scored 19 points on 7-of-17 shooting and 5-of-15 from behind the 3-point line. Mayes, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles (10-3).
The Patriots (5-5) were led by junior guard Lucas Kimbrough’s 17 points, while Killion, a 6-foot-4 junior guard, added 10 points and nine rebounds and junior guard Kyson Lahman finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
SAPULPA TOPS LAMAR FOR FIFTH
A day after his teammate Jackson Skipper won the dunk contest, Hunter Hoggatt made a case for the 3-point crown.
Hoggatt, a 6-foot-5 senior guard, drained seven 3-pointers en route to 29 points to guide Sapulpa to an 81-60 victory over Lamar for fifth place in the boys Black Bracket.
Hoggatt was 9-of-15 from the floor, 7-of-9 from long range and also dished out 11 assists as the Chieftains built a 40-26 halftime lead.
Skipper, a 6-foot-7 junior guard, added 24 points and seven rebounds for Sapulpa (4-5).
Lamar (6-3) got 20 points apiece from senior guard J.D. Bishop and junior guard Case Tucker. Bishop grabbed nine rebounds and dished out six assists.
MONETT CLAIMS SEVENTH PLACE
Monett scored eight of the final 10 points to earn a 61-53 victory over McDonald County for seventh place in the boys Black Bracket.
George Cameron’s layup with 1:50 left gave the Cubs the lead for good, Cole McCollough and Cameron combined to make seven straight free throws as Monett opened a nine-point lead.
Trevon Price, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, scored a game-high 21 points on 9-of-18 shooting with 11 rebounds. McCollough, a 6-foot senior who finished second in the 3-point contest Friday night, added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Cameron, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, finished with 17 points for the Cubs (4-8).
McDonald County (2-8) was led by 6-foot-4 forward Cade Smith’s 19 points and 13 rebounds. Guard Cole Martin added 12 points for the Mustangs, who shot 5 of 36 from behind the 3-point line.
GOLD BRACKET
LAFAYETTE TAKES FIFTH
St. Joseph Lafayette held off a second half charge from Villa-Angela St. Joseph for a 63-59 victory for fifth place in the Gold Bracket.
The Irish led by as much as 16 in the first half until Villa-Angela began chipping away at the lead. The Vikings took their first lead on a layup by Jaden Hameed with three minutes left in the third quarter.
Tied at 41 late the third quarter, the Irish (5-4) scored eight straight points between the third and fourth quarters, capped by an emphatic baseline two-handed jam by 6-foot-5 senior Kolten Griffin, who scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half.
Junior guard Zach Langley scored 17 to lead Lafayette. Villa-Angela (5-5) was led by junior guard Jaden Hameed’s 22 points. Junior guard Jonah Waag added 20 points.
CRAIGMONT ENDS WITH A WIN
Craigmont used a 10-1 run to end the second quarter to earn a 55-51 victory over Memphis Mitchell for seventh place in the Gold Bracket.
The Chiefs trailed by six after the first quarter, but tied the game at 22 midway through the second quarter. Craigmont scored 10 of the next 11 points to open a 32-23 lead and held on through the second half.
Senior guard Jameer Jefferson led Craigmont (10-3) with 16 points, junior guard Antonio Johnson had 15 and senior guard Martavious Stephany added 12 for the Chiefs.
Senior guard Jamarious Horton scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Tigers (6-9). Senior forwad Traqi Mason had 12 points and senior guard Mario Jones 10 for Mitchell.
