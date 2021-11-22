GRANBY, Mo. — The Joplin girls basketball team is off to a 2-0 start.
Luke Floyd's Eagles defeated East Newton 61-56 on Monday night in a non-conference road matchup in Granby.
Brooke Nice, 5-foot-6 senior shooting guard, paced the way with a whopping 28 points for Joplin.
"We got off to a very rough start, but to the girls credit they came out the second half and found a way to win the ballgame," Floyd said. "East Newton did a great job of being aggressive on both ends of the floor. They moved the ball very well on the offensive end and kept attacking us defensively.
"Brooke Nice shot the ball extremely well tonight. She’s a great shooter and was able to get us back on track in the second half. We have a lot of things to clean up, but I love that we were able to pull out the win on a night where we weren’t at our best."
Joplin opened the season with a 49-26 triumph over Cassville at Kaminsky Gymnasium on Friday night.
The Eagles resume play with the Carl Junction Classic next week.
