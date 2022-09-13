KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Southern senior kicker/punter Nick Williams has been named the MIAA Football Special Teams Athlete of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.
Williams, a native of Kirkwood, Mo., helped the Lions to a 30-13 road win at Northeastern State this past weekend.
The senior continued to be consistent and steady as he had four punts for 166 yards, averaging 41.5 yards, including a long of 56 and three inside the 20. Williams hit his only field goal attempt of the evening, a 36-yard try late in the fourth.
Williams and the Lions play host to Central Oklahoma this Saturday. Kickoff from Fred G. Hughes Stadium is set for 5 p.m.
