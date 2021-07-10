NEVADA, Mo. — Dustin Niles pitched eight shutout innings as the Nevada Griffons decked the Joplin Outlaws 6-0 on Saturday night in a MINK League baseball game at Lyons Stadium.
The Griffons’ second victory over the Outlaws in as many nights tightened the South Division standings even more as just one-half game separates the four teams.
Sedalia and Jefferson City are tied for first place at 12-14, just four percentage points ahead of Joplin (11-13). Nevada (12-15) is fourth but just one-half game out of first place.
Joplin entertains Jefferson City at 7 p.m. Sunday while Nevada is at home against St. Joseph.
Niles (2-4) struck out 11 batters and walked only one while yielding just four hits — one apiece to Brett Weimers, Logan Cline, Ethan Ellis and Jared Toller. Xavier Fosbenner pitched a hitless ninth, walking one batter.
Outlaws starter Christian DeJesus (3-1) gave up two runs and three hits in three innings, fanning seven and walking three. Justin Schrader pitched the final five innings, allowing four runs and six hits, striking out seven and walking two.
The Griffons scored in the second inning when Matthew Leong doubled and scored on Cam Saso’s two-out singles.
Nevada doubled its lead in the third when Jesse Fonteboa walked with one out, stole second and scored on Braeden Hinton’s single. Steve Marhefke walked to put two runners on base, but DeJesus prevented further damage by striking out the next two hitters.
The Griffons again doubled the lead with two runs in the fourth against Schrader. Chase Beiter led off with a single, took second on a passed ball and scored on an error on Saso’s sacrifice bunt. Saso later scored on Fonteboa’s sacrifice fly to center.
Leong doubled again with two outs in the fifth inning, stopped at third on Chase Beiter’s single and scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-0.
Fonteboa drove in the Griffons’ last run with a single in the eighth inning.
Leong and Beiter had two hits apiece to lead the Griffons’ nine-hit attack.
