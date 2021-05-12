Nine players from the Pittsburg State baseball team earned All-MIAA honors, the league office announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Junior utility player Dawson Pomeroy earned first-team All-MIAA honors, while junior starting pitcher David Henderson and freshman outfielder Ryan Koval garnered second-team accolades.
Junior second baseman Mason Hartman and sophomore outfielder Aaron Gerdes were named to the third team, while junior shortstop Cruz Aranda, junior starting pitcher Peyton Ingalls, junior first baseman Garrett McGowan and junior reliever Justin Root received honorable mention.
In addition to his All-MIAA honors, Gerdes was also named to the Gold Glove squad for his defensive ability.
Pomeroy has started 33 games for the Gorillas, hitting .273 with 24 runs scored, four doubles, six home runs and 22 RBI. He has made nine relief appearances, posting a 1-0 record with five saves and 2.25 ERA.
Henderson has made 12 starts, posting a 7-3 record with a 3.18 ERA. He has 61 strikeouts through 68 innings of work.
Koval has started 38 games, hitting .348 with 34 runs scored, 10 doubles, four triples, four home runs, 32 RBI and 11 stolen bases. He ranks third in the MIAA in triples.
Hartman has started 37 games and batted .257 with 30 runs scored, three doubles and 10 RBI. He ranks second in the MIAA in stolen bases (19).
Gerdes is sporting a team-leading .358 batting average with 23 runs scored, eight doubles, three home runs and 24 RBI in 35 games played.
Aranda has started all 39 games for PSU, batting .325 with 36 runs scored, four doubles, two home runs, 33 RBI and 17 stolen bases. McGowan has started 38 games, batting .270 with a team-leading 39 runs scored, 11 home runs and 39 RBI.
Ingalls has a 6-1 record with a 5.65 ERA on the year, while Root has appeared in a team-high 18 games. He has a 3-1 record with two saves and a 2.88 ERA in 34 innings.
