NIXA, Mo. — Nixa (12-2, 2-1 COC) overcame a 9-1 deficit with nine runs in the bottom of the seventh to top Carthage 10-9 on Thursday night.
Jerris Thornton scored on a passed ball to end the game.
Evan Johnston started the Eagle rally, scoring on a bases-loaded walk. Jaret Nelson and John Gholson followed with consecutive two-run singles to make the score 9-6, and Gholson scored on a bases-loaded walk.
Blake Pendergrass and Ryan Retone came across on passed balls to tie the game.
Kaden Kralicek took the loss for Carthage (4-8, 0-3 COC). Kanen Vogt and Max Templeman drove in two runs apiece.
Pendergrass, who pitched the top of the seventh, picked up the win for Nixa. Nelson, Gholson and Thornton knocked in two each.
Carthage travels to Springfield to play at Parkview and Rogersville, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.