Missouri Southern’s baseball team scored runs at the optimal time Saturday, tying visiting Central Oklahoma with a solo home run in the sixth inning and, then, winning the game with a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth.
The Lions, down 4-3 after the second inning, tied the contest at 4-all on Chayton Beck’s solo home run in the sixth and went on to get the 5-4 victory with two out in the ninth when Ethan Clark singled to drive home Garrett Rice.
It marked the second upset for Missouri Southern in as many days as the Lions defeated the fifth-ranked Bronchos on Friday as well in a game between two MIAA stalwarts. The Lions went to 6-2 in the conference and 15-6 overall, compared to 5-3 and 15-5 for the visitors.
The Lions, down 4-0 going into the bottom of the second inning, knocked in three runs to get within one. Third baseman Will Doherty was a big part of that effort with a two-run homer.
Doherty and Clark each went 3 for 4 with Doherty getting two RBIs and Clark one.
Third baseman Jayden Parsons led the Bronchos, going 3 for 4 with one RBI.
Missouri Southern starting pitcher Cole Gayman went the first five innings, giving up nine hits and three walks, before being relieved by Kyle Moore (2-2), who was credited with the win.
The Lions will entertain Central Oklahoma again at 1 p.m. Sunday.
