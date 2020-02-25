CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Nixa rode a fast start to a 58-39 victory over Carl Junction on Tuesday night in Central Ozark Conference boys basketball action in the Bulldogs’ gymnasium.
With the victory, Nixa and Joplin share the COC championship with 8-1 records. Ozark’s chance to make it a three-team deadlock ended Tuesday night with a 63-56 loss to Republic, leaving both teams of Tigers with two league losses.
The Eagles jumped out to a 28-8 advantage in the first quarter and led 36-23 at the intermission.
Jason Jones netted 13 points to lead a balanced Nixa attack, and Kael Combs chipped in with 10.
Alex Dixon led Carl Junction with 11 points, and Isaac Hoeberecht had nine. The Bulldogs open postseason play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against Cassville in the Class 4 district at Monett.
