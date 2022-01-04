CARTHAGE, Mo. — Fresh off capturing the Rolla Holiday tournament title, the Carthage boys basketball team took a step back on Tuesday night against one of the best in the state.
Nixa, which ranks No. 6 in Class 6, used a 13-2 spurt in the first quarter that proved to be enough separation to secure an eventual 57-40 victory over the Tigers in a Central Ozark Conference opener at CHS.
The Eagles (9-1, 1-0 COC) are coming off a third place finish in the Blue Division of the annual Blue and Gold tourney in Springfield.
“It took eight minutes for us to figure out we could play basketball with them,” Carthage coach Nathan Morris said. “I felt like we were extremely passive. I didn’t think we defended like we just defended for three days (in Rolla). I also feel like we didn’t get much help from the atmosphere. It was extremely quiet and our kids weren’t getting a lot of assistance. It was a weird atmosphere.
“When we finally decided we could play basketball with them, I told those guys, ‘What happens in that game if you don’t spot them an 9-0 lead?’”
Nixa drew first blood in the game thanks to a hook in the lane from 6-foot-7 big man Colten Berry. The Eagles’ Jaret Nelson followed with a pair of buckets to build that lead out to 6-0 over the first two minutes of action, and then senior guard Jordyn Turner knocked down a triple to give Nixa a 9-0 lead at the 5:18 mark in the first quarter.
Carthage’s first score of the game didn’t come until Joel Pugh executed a lay-in with 2:42 to play, cutting the score to 9-2. The Eagles responded with four unanswered tallies to close out the quarter, but a spark lit under the Tigers before halftime.
Joel Pugh, a 5-foot-11 guard, knocked down a trio of 3-pointers over the first 2 1/2 minutes of the second quarter to trim Carthage’s deficit down to 15-11. However, Nixa answered with a big 13-6 run that was capped by a trifecta from 6-4 wing Colin Ruffin to give the Eagles a 28-17 lead at the break.
Carthage got as close as nine points in the second half, but Nixa pulled away in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter. In fact, Berry gave the Eagles a 53-38 lead over the Tigers with a lay-in with two minutes to go.
“We had a long holiday break by playing four games,” Morris said. “We played in Kansas City and we played in Rolla. You come in and try to prepare for a state-ranked basketball team, and that is always difficult. It was a really strange feel to the game the entire time. I felt like we had multiple chances when that thing got cut down to nine, but we just shot ourselves in the foot.”
Ruffin led Nixa with 15 points. Kael Combs, who has received a scholarship offer to play football and basketball at Missouri State, added 12 points while Nelson finished with 10.
For Carthage (9-2, 0-1 COC), Pugh finished with a game-high 17 points.
“They were definitely trying to take Joel Pugh away,” Morris said. “I think he started the game 0 for 4, but we went into halftime and he had 14. That’s huge. This group is always ready to stay in the fight. That’s a good sign.”
Strafford girls 64, Carthage 37
Emma Compton and Laney Humble combined to score 36 points as the Indians’ picked up a 27-point triumph in the girls game.
Strafford (11-1), which has won state championships in five of the last six years, is the top-ranked team in Class 3.
“I thought Strafford did a good job of walling us off from the paint and forcing us to shoot outside, which a lot of times I’m OK with,” Carthage coach Scott Moore said. “But tonight our shots didn’t fall. We had some point-blank bunnies, layups and offensive rebounds we missed. We had some wide-open 3s on great kick outs that we missed, and you know what, it’s a rebound for them and they get and run and it turns into a track meet.
“We didn’t do a good job of transition defense, so if you have a bad shooting night and your transition defense isn’t on point, that’s what happens against a team like Strafford.”
Carthage hung tough early on as both teams traded scores to six, but a 3-pointer from Humble gave Stafford a 9-6 lead with 4:04 to play in the fourth quarter and the Indians were in cruise control the rest of the way.
Strafford followed with a 9-6 run to build an 18-12 lead at the end of the first quarter after a jumper from Lauren Jones. The Indians then opened the second period on a 15-2 run as their lead swelled to 33-14 with 1:50 to go in the first half with Compton accounting for nearly half of those points during that stretch.
After a 2-point bucket from Carthage’s Maggie Boyd, Strafford punctuated a strong first half with a trey from Compton as the lead increased to 36-16 at the 1:11 mark. The triple allowed the senior guard to reach 1,000 points scoring for her career.
The second half was much of the same for the Indians, who outscored the Tigers 19-8 in the third quarter on the way to a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Boyd fired in a team-high 11 points to lead Carthage (5-7). Zye Clark contributed and Kianna Yates contributed eight points apiece.
“Strafford is a really good team,” Moore said. “Obviously, they have a lot of state championships and a lot of wins the past few years. I knew they were going to be extra motivated because we beat them last year at their place, so I knew they were going to bring their best effort against us. I felt like our energy was zapped from the big run in the Pink and White tournament.
“It just didn’t seem like we had our legs, which is probably why we didn’t shoot well. I’m proud that our girls went down fighting. Our kids at the end were in scoring buckets. They were getting steals and not just laying down. That’s something we want to build on. When we are playing with energy one through 12, good things happen for us.”
Both Carthage teams play at McDonald County on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.