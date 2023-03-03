OZARK, Mo. — Nixa kept its boys basketball record unblemished Friday with a 68-46 semifinal defeat of Joplin in the Class 6 District 5 Tournament.
Nixa (28-0) led 33-24 at halftime, while Joplin concluded its season at 17-10.
All Wright led Joplin and all scorers with 20 points. Terrance Gibson was the only other Joplin player to score in double figures with 10.
Kael Combs and Corey Kemp topped Nixa with 19 and 16 points, respectively.
