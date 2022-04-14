NIXA, Mo. — The Joplin boys tennis team suffered a 9-0 setback to Nixa on Thursday afternoon on the road.
Joplin's record slips to 0-5 on the season.
"Nixa is an experienced team with four juniors and two seniors making up the varsity group," Eagles coach Aaron Stump said. "They played well and didn't make many unforced errors. We were missing two of our top-ranked players, so today gave our guys the opportunity to step up in rank and play against more challenging opponents."
In singles, Alvaro Louro defeated Adam Badr 8-0 at No. 1, Carson Palmer topped Michael Mancipe 8-0 at No. 2 and Brody Brall beat Josiah Hazlewood 8-1 at No. 3.
Mason Murray defeated Aidan Kester 8-4 at No. 4, Trey Hartwell defeated Chapel Braman 8-0 at No. 5 and Cade Horning topped Cade Sinclair 8-0 at No. 6.
Joplin dropped all three doubles matches.
"Adam and Josiah communicated well and showed potential as a new doubles pair," Stump said. "In singles, Aidan played up two ranks and won the most games for our team today. As a whole, the guys are playing longer points than they had at the beginning of the season, which is a definite sign of improvement."
Joplin plays at Thomas Jefferson Independent at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
