NIXA, Mo. — Dual-sport standout Kael Combs poured in a game-high 26 points to lead Nixa past Neosho 77-51 in COC action Friday night.

The Eagles are now 22-3 overall and an unblemished 8-0 in the league.

Nixa jumped out to a 20-13 lead after the first quarter and extended that to 40-29 at the break. The Eagles pulled away with a 19-10 third-quarter to build a 59-39 advantage.

Jaret Nelson added 17 points for Nixa, while Jordyn Turner chipped in 12.

Leading Neosho (16-8, 3-4 COC) was K'dyn Waters with 16 points. Isaiah Green added 11 points, while Carter Fenske chipped in 10.

Neosho plays at Joplin on Tuesday.

