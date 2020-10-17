NIXA, Mo. — Nixa rebounded from its first loss of the season in a big way on Friday night.
The Eagles dominated Carl Junction from the outset and whipped the Bulldogs 49-0 in a Central Ozark Conference contest.
Nixa (7-1, 7-1 COC) will be involved in the league’s game of the week next Friday night when the Eagles travel to league-leading Carthage (7-0).
Nixa, which lost 28-0 one week earlier at Webb City, scored all 49 points in the first half.
Carl Junction (3-5, 3-5) had a scoring chance during the fourth quarter, but the Eagles’ defense mounted a goal-line stand at the 1-yard line.
Nixa’s defense shut down the Carl Junction offense.
Brady Sims rushed 16 times for 45 yards, and quarterback Alex Baker completed 12 of 29 passes for 93 yards. He also threw four interceptions.
Three receivers accounted for 10 catches — Noah Southern four for 33 yards and Drew Patterson and Cole Stewart three apiece for 26 and 22 yards, respectively.
Carl Junction ends regular-season play Friday night when it entertains Ozark (5-3).
