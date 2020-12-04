CARL JUNCTION, Mo — In a championship clash between two perennial powers of the Central Ozark Conference, Nixa captured the CJ Classic championship plaque behind a 3-point barrage.
The Lady Eagles nailed eight triples from beyond to arc to defeat Carl Junction 63-53 in a dogfight at Carl Junction High School on Thursday night. The loss snapped the Lady Bulldogs’ unprecedented 30 game winning streak that dates back to last season’s Final Four run.
“I’m just super proud of our kids for playing as hard as they did tonight,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “I thought they played extremely hard against a very well-coached team, a very talented team. It was a one-point game with about two minutes to go, so we had a shot. Our youth kind of came through a bit, but at the same time, we just missed a few. We will get there. I’m very proud of our kids.”
Nixa, holding a slim 25-24 halftime lead, answered the bell right out of the half with a 13-4 run keyed by 3-pointers from Alison Kamies and Macie Conway for the 38-28 advantage. Carl Junction responded with successful and-1’s from Destiny Buerge and Kylie Scott to cut the score to 42-39.
However, the Lady Eagles closed the period with a 4-0 outburst to take a 46-39 lead entering the fourth quarter.
But Carl Junction refused to be put away.
The Lady Bulldogs went on a 14-8 run to make it 54-53 with just two minutes remaining in regulation. But Nixa captured momentum late when Rhianna Gibbons knocked down two free throws from the line and Norah Clark converted an errant inbounds pass into a layup for a 58-53 lead to seal the game.
“They were more physical than us,” Nixa coach Jennifer Perryman said. “We didn’t expect them to be that physical. We knew what they were going to come out in, but they were extra physical on the ball and in the passing lanes. They were physical under the basket. That’s where we really lacked, but we have been preaching rebounding and physicality all summer and fall. I think tonight was a really, really good lesson for our kids.”
Carl Junction led Nixa 17-13 after the first quarter, but the Lady Eagles took a 25-24 halftime lead and didn’t relinquish the lead the rest of the night.
Conway, who was named the tournament MVP for Nixa, led the way with17 points. She was 7 of 9 from the charity stripe and hit two 3s. Gibbons supplied 14 points while Kamies had 12.
The Lady Bulldogs received a big-time performance from Buerge, who posted 27 points. She shot 5 of 7 from the line.
“She had some urgency tonight, and that is kind of what we needed as a team,” Shorter said. “I thought she played extremely hard. She played well. I thought Jessa (Hylton) played really hard and really well. I thought my daughter (Hali Shorter) did a really good job of getting some clean boxouts, which is very important against a team like that. Very proud of them and Destiny is quite a player.”
Shorter said he had a positive message inside the locker room after the game.
“I think it’s got to be with a group so young,” he added. “We talked about progression as a team and as you go through the program. I think things sped up tonight. If I can get them to have that same effort every night, which I think we will, good things will happen.”
NEOSHO 46, JOPLIN 30
After suffering a lopsided loss to Nixa on Tuesday in the semifinals, Neosho bounced back against Joplin to claim third place.
The Lady Wildcats improved to 4-1 on the young season and showcased a zone defense that often gave Joplin fits on offense.
“We played a little zone and I still think we have things to iron out man-to-man,” Neosho coach Ryan Madison said. “At the top of the zone, we have Baylie Bowers and Olivia Hixson — they are really disruptive. They are long in the passing lanes and do a good job of anticipating. I was thrilled with (our zone). I thought our 2-2-1 press — even though we didn’t get steals — we slowed them down and made them play at our pace.
“It wasn’t perfect, but overall, I was pretty happy.”
Joplin dropped to 3-2 on the season. Joplin coach Luke Floyd took full accountability for the loss.
“The girls played hard,” Floyd said. “That’s just on me. I just didn’t have a very good game plan coming in. I didn’t have the girls very well prepared. It’s simply on me. The girls were playing hard and putting out a great effort. If they continue to do that, good things are going to come.”
The Lady Eagles were again shorthanded on players, including standout Ella Hafer. The junior, who started the game and scored four points, left with a minute left in the first quarter due to an apparent injury.
“I don’t know,” Floyd said when asked about Hafer’s status. “That’s the million-dollar question.”
Both teams traded buckets early, but Neosho finished the opening frame with a 17-13 lead after a layup from Michelle Lindsay.
The Lady Wildcats used the second quarter to create separation from Joplin, holding the Lady Eagles to just two points before the half. Neosho took a 27-15 halftime advantage when Hixson drained a 3 from deep as time expired on the clock.
Neosho continued to press down on the gas, building its lead out to 35-17 in the third quarter as that was more than enough to secure the win.
Hixson had a game-high 18 points for Neosho. The senior recorded four makes from beyond the arc and was a perfect 2 for 2 from the line.
“I definitely don’t get tired of saying it — she is an awfully good player,” Madison said. “She has been in the gym her whole life. She shoots it well. She handles it well. She is a little sneaky quick and gets to the rim, gets fouled a lot. I told her today she is our leading rebounding on the season. She has a nose for the ball, but she boxes out. She just does so many little things for us. She is a really, really good player.”
Raine Harris added nine points while Bowers had seven for the Lady Wildcats. For Joplin, Emma Floyd led the way with 11 points.
MCDONALD COUNTY 37, SENECA 30
McDonald County, which never trailed in the game, staved off a late comeback attempt by Seneca to clinch fifth place.
The Mustangs held a 12-10 lead through the game’s first eight minutes, and they took a 19-16 advantage at halftime. McDonald County logged their best scoring quarter in the fourth with 15 points.
Samara Smith paced the Mustangs with 12 points while Caitlyn Barton chipped in 5 and the quartet of Sydney Killion, Carlee Cooper, Megan Elwood and Kirsten Penn had four.
Aliya Grotjohn led Seneca with 17 points.
NEVADA 66, CARL JUNCTION B 7
Every Nevada player scored as the Lady Tigers went on to a 49-point victory over the Carl Junction junior varsity in the seventh-place game.
Nevada jumped out to a 28-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and held a 54-4 advantage after holding the Lady Bulldogs scoreless in the second and third quarters.
The Lady Tigers had two players in double digits, with Clara Swearingen and Abbey Heathman scoring 11 points apiece.
Tylin Heathman scored all eight of her points in the fourth quarter.
