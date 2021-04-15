Joplin played some close matches but lost to Nixa 9-0 on Thursday afternoon on the Joplin High School Courts.
Four matches were decided by just two games. Three came in singles as Nixa's Isaac Forbis beat Logan Merkley 8-6 at No. 1, Dallin Attwooll defeated Ben Wardlow 8-6 at No. 2 and Mason Murray downed Josh Yarnall 9-7 at No. 4.
At No. 3 doubles, Brody Ball-Trey Hartwell beat Yarnall-Michael Mancipe 8-6.
"Logan was down 2-7," Joplin coach Aaron Stump said. "His determination and hustle helped him gain momentum and brought him back to make this a close match.
"Josh ran down tennis balls all over the court throughout his (singles) match, which is what kept the match so close. Nixa has a lot of players on the roster — 31 if you include junior varsity. Joplin has 15 players including jayvee. We played with grit in today's matchup. ... We have things to work on so that we can be more competitive late in the season."
