CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Nixa completed an unblemished march to the Central Ozark Conference girls soccer championship, but it didn't come easy.
The Eagles scored twice in the final five minutes to beat upset-minded Carl Junction 3-1 on Tuesday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Abby Harrison converted a penalty kick with five minutes left to break the 1-1 deadlock, and Ashland Stoneberger added an insurance goal three minutes later off an assist from Katie Kamies.
Harrison put Nixa (14-4, 9-0 COC) on the scoreboard in the 11th minute with an assist from Bailey Reynolds.
But Lauren Burgess tied the game in the 26th minute with an unassisted goal for the Bulldogs (13-9, 4-5).
Nixa held a 19-5 advantage in shots on goal, but Samantha Sims was outstanding in goal for the Bulldogs, logging 17 saves.
Last Friday night, the Bulldogs won at Branson 2-1 in double overtime.
Kadynce Arnold scored both Carl Junction goals on penalty kicks, the first in the second half and the second with four seconds left in the second overtime.
The Bulldogs play at 5 p.m. Thursday at Springfield Catholic.
