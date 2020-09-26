NIXA, Mo. — Nixa extended a seven-point lead to 38 in the second quarter and never looked back, downing Neosho 51-0 on Friday night in a Central Ozark Conference tilt at Nixa High School.
The win gave Nixa its first 5-0 start to a season since 2017. Neosho, meanwhile, fell to 0-5.
The Eagles totaled 397 yards of offense and scored seven points in the first quarter, 31 in the second, six in the third and seven in the fourth.
The Wildcats were limited to 99 yards of offense — 88 coming via the run and 11 the pass — and were hindered by two lost fumbles and one interception. Running back Jared Siler and quarterback Logan Whetzell both rushed for 25 yards on six carries, while running back Talon Mitchell had 14 yards on six carries.
Nixa running back Ramone Green accounted for three touchdowns in just one half of action, scoring on runs of 24, 2 and 2 yards. He finished as Nixa’s leading rusher with 118 yards on six carries. Quarterback Austin McCracken completed eight of 12 passes for 120 yards and a 28-yard touchdown pass to Michael Sportsman, and he also rushed for one touchdown.
Placekicker Kaleb James, who pulls double duty as a soccer player for Nixa, connected on a 22-yard boot for his first career field goal late in the first half.
Nixa capped the scoring in the second half with a 7-yard touchdown run by Kasen Hammit and an 11-yard touchdown run by Jordan Tyler.
Neosho plays host to Carl Junction next week.
