CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction logged the first score of the night and kept pace with Nixa early, but the Eagles eventually pulled away for a 49-21 win over the Bulldogs in a Central Ozark Conference football contest on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
CJ fell to 3-5 on the season while Nixa improved to 7-1.
Carl Junction drew first blood when Dexter Merrill found the end zone on a 4-yard run that put Carl Junction up 7-0 with 3:55 remaining in the opening stanza.
Nixa responded with back-to-back touchdowns to open the second quarter — Connor Knactal accounting for both on passes of 29 and 23 yards — before the Bulldogs pulled even, 14-14, on a 14-yard touchdown run by Jordan Woodruff with 4:06 remaining till halftime.
However, the Eagles managed to score two more touchdowns before the half was over. A 3-yard touchdown run by Spencer Ward was followed by a Nixa fumble recovery, and the Eagles capped a 28-point second quarter with a touchdown pass from Knactal to Ward to go up 28-14 at half.
Nixa continued to pour it on at the start of the second half as Knactal recorded his fourth touchdown pass of the night on a 59-yard strike to Kael Combs.
The Bulldogs recorded their final score of the night on a short touchdown run by Merrill midway through the third quarter. But from there, the CJ offense turned the ball over three more times as Nixa closed the game with 14 unanswered points.
Carl Junction travels to Ozark next Friday to take part in its regular-season finale.
