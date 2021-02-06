The Nixa boys basketball team got the better of Joplin again in Friday night’s rematch.
After claiming 76-55 win over Joplin at the Carthage Invitational back in mid-December, Nixa had six players score at least eight points as it rolled to a 76-47 win over JHS at Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Nixa (18-3) led Joplin (11-8) for more than 30 minutes in the contest, building an 11-point advantage by halftime and holding its largest margin of 31 points by the latter stages of the second half.
“They (Nixa) are well-coached, and that’s a very in-sync team when it comes to their offense,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “They know what they’re looking for, how to get it there. And the other part of it is some of our inexperience showed. We’re growing in some areas defensively, and in other areas, we really struggle.”
Confronting the size and physicality that Nixa presented was Joplin’s most apparent struggle. The visiting Eagles dominated the glass and second-chance opportunities, allowing them to build a 10-point lead in the first quarter before eventually wearing Joplin completely down in the second half.
Joplin got off to an ideal start as Terrance Gibson and Always Wright converted back-to-back layups to take a 4-1 lead. However, Nixa responded with a 13-0 surge — Jaret Nelson dealing most of the damage with seven points — to go up 14-4 with 2:15 to go in the opening period.
Nelson, a 6-foot-4 power forward, proved to be a thorn in Joplin’s side for most of the first half as he bullied his way to 11 points and a plethora of rebounds.
“Nelson just murdered us in that stretch where they were able to pull away just by getting on the offensive glass and getting to the post position,” Hafer said. “At different points, we were good at swarming the post. … But tonight we didn’t do a great job scrambling out of some rotations, and we let some guys almost nonchalantly cut to the center of the paint. That’s an area we’re continually working on.”
A 3-pointer by Always Wright trimmed the Nixa lead to 16-10 at the end of the first quarter, but it didn’t take long for Joplin to fall back into a double-digit hole as NHS opened the second period with five quick points — two on a layup by Jordyn Turner and three on a triple by Colten Berry. Nixa eventually took a 35-24 lead into halftime.
Always Wright opened the second half with a 2-point basket on a floater in the lane to pull Joplin to within nine, but that was the closest JHS would get the rest of the way. A 14-4 Nixa surge was capped by a transition layup by Kaleb Woffard, leading to a Joplin timeout as Nixa held a 49-30 lead with 3:11 left in the third period.
Always Wright and All Wright led the scoring for Joplin with 16 and 10 points, respectively, while Dante Washington added eight points.
Kael Combs led four double-digit scorers for Nixa with 14 points. Colin Ruffin added 14 points, Nelson 11 points and Wofford 10 points.
The Joplin boys play at Ozark on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
NIXA GIRLS 69, JOPLIN 44
The Joplin girls battled tough against one of the top teams in the COC but ultimately couldn’t keep pace as the Nixa trio of Norah Clark, Sadie Conway and Alison Kamies combined for 47 points.
Nixa (12-4) led 20-12 at the end of the first quarter and 38-24 at halftime before going on a 25-10 run in the third to all but put the game out of reach for Joplin (6-12).
The final score, however, didn’t tell the full story of Joplin’s performance, according to head coach Luke Floyd.
“I’m extremely proud of them,” Luke Floyd said. “This may be the first game this year where we’ve competed for 32 minutes. Granted, we had turnovers. But we’re playing a good team, and this is probably the most (defensive) pressure we’ve seen.
“We told the girls before the game — I was a little disappointed because one of them had not seen the the movie The Sandlot — and I said this game is where the boys roll up on the bikes and they challenge us anytime and anywhere. I said tonight’s anytime and anywhere, so go out and play Sandlot basketball. And I thought the girls just played relaxed, and I thought they did a good job of playing Sandlot basketball.”
Joplin made six 3s in the contest, with Lily Pagan accounting for four and Brooke Nice two. Pagan led the team in scoring with 15 points, while Brynn Driver added 10 points, Emma Floyd nine and Nice eight.
“I thought we shot the ball well,” Coach Floyd said. “Lily especially shot the ball extremely well. Brynne (Driver) did a good job of getting to the hole early on, getting to the free throw line and creating for her teammates.”
Clark paced the Nixa offense with a game-high 19 points, while Conway and Kamies added 14 points apiece.
The Joplin girls play at Ozark on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
