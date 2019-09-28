NEOSHO, Mo. — Nixa used a strong finish to capture a 20-6 victory over Neosho on Friday night in Central Ozark Conference play at Bob Anderson Stadium.
On a night they celebrated homecoming, the Wildcats only trailed by a single score with just over seven minutes remaining, but the Eagles put the game out of reach with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns that were scored within a minute of each other.
“I’m real happy with how our guys played the whole way tonight,” Nixa coach Richard Rehagen said. “I thought we played really well defensively and we got the offense going late in the game. Our guys made enough plays to get it done, so I’m happy with them. We finished strong with a good fourth quarter.”
Nixa improved to 2-3 on the season, while Neosho fell to 1-4.
Neosho coach Leon Miller noted his team simply didn’t make enough winning plays.
“I thought our defense played well overall,” Miller said. “Offensively, we weren’t good. We fought the field position all game and we had some turnovers. Overall, we couldn’t move the sticks. And we had some screw-ups on special teams that put us in bad situations. Nixa just outplayed us.”
Neosho recorded 97 yards of offense, with just 34 in the first half. The Wildcats lost four fumbles and had four first downs. Nixa had 212 yards of offense. The Eagles lost one fumble.
The first half was a defensive battle.
After a scoreless first period, Nixa’s Andrew Anello connected on a pair of field goals in the second quarter, the first from 23 yards out and the second from 27, giving the visitors a 6-0 halftime cushion.
The first score was set up after Neosho lost a fumble. The second field goal came after Anello missed a 37-yard attempt in the final seconds of the half, but a penalty on the Wildcats gave the senior kicker another chance.
The game was still 6-0 as the final frame arrived.
But Nixa put together a 72-yard drive, capped by a three-yard touchdown run by freshman Ramone Green at the 7:24 mark of the game. Green set up his own score with a 55-yard sprint earlier in the drive, the longest play of the game.
Neosho fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Eagles recovered. Nixa then went up 20-0 when junior running back Riley Childs scampered 30 yards to the end zone with 6:28 left.
The Wildcats once again fumbled away the pooch kick, allowing the Eagles to recover and run time off the clock.
“That was big,” Rehagen said. “It gave us an extra possession there.”
Neosho got on the board with 13 seconds left when junior Drayke Perry plunged into the end zone from a yard out. A 38-yard pass from Gage Kelley to Sam Cook set up the Wildcats’ lone score.
NOTES: Neosho had Perry, Quincey Willis and Bret Camerer back on the field for the game. Neosho’s Marcus Duncan was injured late in the game and had to be taken out on a stretcher. Neosho is at Joplin next Friday, while Nixa hosts Carl Junction in Week 6.
Nixa20Neosho6
