NIXA, Mo. — The Carl Junction volleyball team suffered a 3-0 setback to Nixa on Tuesday night.
Individual set scores were 25-21, 25-21 and 25-17.
The Bulldogs (23-10) were led by Destiny Buerge, who posted a double-double with 13 kills and 10 digs. Logan Jones handed out a team-high 26 assists to go with three blocks.
Olivia Vediz led the defense with 13 digs, while Maggie Brown collected 12.
Nixa improved to 28-4 on the season.
Top-seeded Carl Junction plays the winner of fourth-seeded McDonald County or fifth-seeded Monett in the Class 4 District 12 semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Carl Junction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.