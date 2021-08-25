Nixa exceeded most people’s expectations in its first season under head coach John Perry.
This year, the bar is being set even higher.
A 9-3 season saw Nixa assert itself as a conference and district championship contender. The team’s only two losses in the Central Ozark Conference came on the road against two of the top Class 5 squads in southwest Missouri in Webb City and Carthage.
The Eagles’ season came to a close in an 18-15 setback in the district championship to eventual Class 6 state champion Raymore-Peculiar, a team that walloped all of the other opponents it faced in the playoffs by an average of 20.5 points per game.
The 2020 campaign marked Nixa’s first winning season since 2016.
“We had a good year, and it’s probably fair to say that we exceeded expectations,” Perry said. “Everybody’s obviously excited about that and what’s to come. But the way this works now, the expectations are higher. So now we have to go meet those or exceed those to be successful in people’s eyes. The expectations are great and we welcome them, and we want to get in the conversation with Webb City and Carthage as one of the top teams in the conference and the area.”
The Eagles return 10 starters as well as 11 other players with significant varsity experience. In total, Nixa has around 95 players out for the team this year — a vast increase from the 70 players it had at the start of Perry’s first season.
“And it’s just an awesome group of young men,” Perry said. “They do everything that they’re asked and you never have to worry. Just awesome individuals who are all in the same boat, rowing the same direction.”
Headlining the Eagles’ group of returners are four all-conference and/or all-area performers: seniors John Gholson (DE), Jaden Aven (LB) and Sam Brower (OT) and junior Ramone Green (RB).
Gholson (6-foot, 250 pounds) was an all-state performer at defensive end last season. Perry considers him to be one of the best defensive players in the state.
“He is absolutely awesome, and his motor is always running,” Perry said of Gholson. “He’s a three-sport star, which is kind of hard to find at this day and time.”
Green made his case as one of the top rushers in the COC last season as he rushed for over 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns. He’ll be joined in the offensive backfield by returning starters Austin McCracken (senior quarterback) and Avry Rutherford (junior H-back).
Paving the way for the backfield will be an offensive front that “will average 300 pounds across the board,” according to Perry.
Other key returners include Thomas Schulte (OG), Garrett Davidson (C), Landon Carson (DT), Michael Turner (LB) and Kaleb James (k).
“We were also successful in recruiting the hallways at Nixa High School,” Perry added. “We have about four or five basketball players out that should help us out tremendously.”
Nixa opens the season on Aug. 27 at home against Branson. In Week 2, it will hit the road to take on Joplin on Sept. 3.
BRANSON PIRATES
Fifth-year head coach Anthony Hays and the Branson Pirates are seeking their program’s first winning season since 2010.
And this could be the year to do it.
Coming off a 4-7 season and a sixth-place finish in the conference, Branson is led by a senior class that went through all of middle school with just one loss. Not to mention, the team also brings back 14 returning starters as well as 20 total lettermen.
“This is a huge year for the senior class,” senior all-COC middle linebacker Colton Cooper said. “Since seventh grade, we were seen as the class that would help change Branson football. … We have the opportunity to live up to expectations with help from some key sophomores and juniors.”
The 2020 district playoffs saw Branson take down Republic 34-13 in the first round. The Pirates went on to suffer a 55-35 loss in the semifinals to defending state champion and No. 1-ranked Carthage despite taking a one-score game into the fourth quarter.
Headlining the Branson returners are senior all-conference performers Cooper, quarterback Tristan Pierce and offensive lineman Joe Don Kirkland.
Cooper led the team with 129 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, while Pierce threw for more than 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns with just four interceptions. Kirkland helped anchor the front for an offense that averaged 25.3 points per game.
“We believe that we have a rich tradition of great football at Branson,” Hays said. “Our kids have been working hard to have a great season and to rise up to bring Branson back on top. We are excited about the upcoming season.”
Branson opens its conference campaign at Nixa before holding its first home game in Week 2 against Ozark.
“They are all big games,” Hays said. “Every week in the COC, you better come to play. Right now, we have all eyes on Week 1 vs. rival Nixa.”
OZARK TIGERS
Coming off a 6-5 season, Ozark looks to fill several voids after parting ways with 14 starters.
The Tigers finished in the middle of the conference pack and went on to claim a first-round win in the district playoffs over Neosho before falling to Webb City in the semifinals.
“I was very proud of the 2020 team,” sixth-year head coach Chad Depee said. “We were all thankful for the opportunity to play. I was impressed with our young men and how they handled the daily challenges that the COVID year brought us.”
The team will lean heavily on senior all-conference and all-area performers Brian Bullard (OL) and Jace Easley (DB). Easley, who totaled 59 tackles a season ago, is expected to transition to quarterback after the departure of current Avila University freshman QB Cannon Cox.
Ozark plays host to Carthage on Aug. 27 to open the season.
REPUBLIC TIGERS
Republic will be under new leadership as it attempts to rebound from a 3-7 season in 2020.
Longtime coach Ryan Cornelsen is taking the helm for the Tigers after amassing a combined record of 139-45 at Kansas high schools Gardner-Edgerton, Hays, Hutchinson and LaCrosse. He assumes a Republic team that hasn’t had a winning season since 2015.
“We are excited to play in a conference that has quality teams every week,” Cornelsen said. “We will need to execute all three phases of the game at a very high level to have success in the Central Ozark Conference. We do return some quality players in key positions. These returners will have to lead our program to find success in 2021.”
Among those quality players are senior two-way skill players Avery Moody (QB-SS), Hayden Jones (WR-DB), Chase Buford (WR-DB), Ezekiel Meads (RB-DB), Connor Sandridge (RB-LB) and Gavyn Beckner (QB-LB).
The team also returns a considerable amount of experience up front. Micah Erickson, Trysten Hart, Derek Kabetske, Tyler Burks and Dean Marcum each saw action on Republic’s offensive and defensive lines a season ago.
Republic also has a pair of starting linebackers back in seniors Daniel Kotov and Jarrett Whitworth.
The Tigers open the regular season at home against Neosho on Aug. 27.
WILLARD TIGERS
Willard also enters the 2021 season with a new head coach as Frank Tristan takes the helm at the program that is seeking its first winning season since 2017.
The 2020 campaign saw Willard finish 3-8 after suffering a 47-14 loss to Lebanon in the second round of the district playoffs. The Tigers did manage to pick up a pair of key wins with a 32-20 triumph over Joplin in the regular season and a 51-6 triumph over Springfield Central in the first round of district.
Willard returns eight starters as well as 27 total lettermen.
“We have a great group of young men than want to compete,” Tristan said. “I am excited to see them reach their full potential. Like every team I coach, I want them to develop as football players. But more importantly, I want them to develop into better men of integrity.
“Football is such a great classroom to learn life lessons and an opportunity to have lifelong memories. I’m excited to facilitate that type of environment for these guys.”
Willard will be led by a senior class that features six players with varsity experience: Kessler Heiney (WR-DB), Blaine Willard (DB), Tyler Janes (QB), Jordan Nuttall (OL), Isaac Shaw (OL) and Carson Dotson (LB).
Juniors Owen Bushnell (RB-LB), Klayton Kiser (TE-LB), Karon Johnson (DL) and Brecken Murray (OL) also bring varsity experience to the team.
Willard kicks off the 2021 regular season at Carl Junction on Aug. 27.
