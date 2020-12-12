CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Nixa defeated Seneca 51-28 in the championship match of the Carl Junction Wrestling Classic on Saturday afternoon in the Bulldogs’ gymnasium.
Under the tournament format, the eight-team field was split into two four-team pools. After three pool matches, teams were placed on a championship or consolation bracket based on their pool performance.
Carl Junction and Nixa went 3-0 in Pool A and Pool B, respectively, but in the semifinals the Bulldogs lost to Seneca 40-39 and Nixa downed Monett 48-36.
Carl Junction beat Monett 41-33 for third place, and in the consolation bracket, Frontenac edged Buffalo l37-33 for fifth place and McDonald County nipped Grandview 36-34 for seventh place.
Nixa’s victories in the championship match against Seneca came in bunches.
The Eagles posted three straight first-minute pins in the lighter weights from 120-pounder Zan Fugitt, 126-plunder Peyton Moore and 132-pounder Deagan Fugitt, and they won by forfeit at 138.
Nixa also won swept the four heaviest weights — two by forfeit and capped by a second-period pin by John Gholson at 285.
Seneca received pins from Alex Mejia-Jerez at 106 pounds, Brady Roark at 113, Clayton Swadley at 145 and Gabriel Commons at 170.
Nixa’s Zan Fugitt was named the tournament’s outstanding wrestler. He wrestled his first three matches at 113 and went 4-0 with four first-period pins in 45 sreconds, 1:22, 20 seconds and 33 seconds.
Several wrestlers went 5-0 for the tournament — Lukas Walker of Carl Junction at 106 pounds, Rayvon Epperson of Grandview at 113, Moore of Nixa at 120, Joshua Arceo of Grandview at 126, D.Fugitt of Nixa at 132, LJ Davenport of Grandview at 138, Elias Barrientos of Monett at 152, Dylan Carter of Nixa and Storm Niegsch of Frontenac at 160, Commons of Seneca and Corbin McCully of Monett at 170, Ethan Umfleet of Monett at 182 and Samuel Murphy of McDonald County at 220.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.