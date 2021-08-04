TOKYO — Courtney Frerichs really didn’t get interested in distance racing until her senior year at Nixa High School about 10 years ago.
She started running cross country as a way to stay in shape for soccer, but in college, she had success at both UMKC and New Mexico, capped by helping the Lobos to a national championship in cross country in 2015 and a fourth-place individual finish.
After her college career was over, she signed with Nike and the Bowerman Track Club in Portland, Oregon. Her Olympic dreams began after finishing second in the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials.
Then on Wednesday at the 2020 Summer Olympics, the 28-year-old Frerichs won the silver medal in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, becoming the highest-finishing American in history in the event.
Peruth Chemutai of Uganda passed Frerichs on the final lap and claimed the gold medal with a national-record time of 9 minutes, 1.45 seconds. It’s Uganda’s first gold medal in the event since it was added to the Games for women in 2008.
Frerichs came in second at 9:04.79, about five seconds slower than the American record of 9:00.85 she set at the 2018 Monaco Diamond League meet. Hiyeng Kiyeng of Kenya, who had the fasted time in the event for the year, took the bronze medal at 9:05.39.
“Wow, I’m at such a loss for words,” Frerichs wrote on Twitter. “This has been such a dream come true. Thank you so much to everyone who has been a part of this journey. So many thoughts, but for now just taking it in!”
Frerichs now has the United States’ highest finish in the event at the Olympics. Emma Colburn won bronze in 2016.
“This is an absolute dream come true,” Frerichs told reporters after the race. “I grew up doing gymnastics as a kid and always watching the Olympic Games hoping one day that I would be there. Now to have a medal, it’s just more than I can ask for.”
Frerichs’ strategy was to break away with a mile left, and it almost got her a gold medal. She owned a large lead with three laps remaining, but Chemutai passed her with 250 meters remaining.
“I just had this feeling that if I didn’t start cranking it down, it was going to come down to an 800,” Frerichs told Chros McDougall of TeamUSA.org. “The more people you have in at the end, the more it comes down to foot speed, and I didn’t want that to be the case today.
“My strength as a runner is my strength, so I knew going into it that my best shot was to rely on that. Getting passed with 250 to go when you’re in the lead is never what you want to happen. But I knew that an Olympic medal is an Olympic medal, and I just needed to keep holding on.”
