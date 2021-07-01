CHARLOTTE, NC. — The NCAA set the precedent.
And the NJCAA has followed suit.
During the NJCAA's June 2021 Board of Regents meeting, the board voted to pass a new bylaw that will promote and provide opportunities for student-athletes in name, image and likeness on Tuesday.
This comes on the same day NCAA made its announcement that clears way for athletic compensation.
Under the new bylaw by the NJCAA, athletes will not forfeit their amateur status for receiving compensation based on their NIL. A few exceptions, however, is that institutional employees and boosters are barred from making direct payments to athletes and schools cannot provide payments in exchange for performance and recruiting inducements.
On July 1, colleges and universities in at least six states will prohibit state institutions from membership in any association that prohibits or restricts a student-athlete name, image and likeness rights.
"The NJCAA and the Board of Regents recognize the importance of name, image and likeness rights and placed a priority on taking immediate action," the organization in a release, "so that no member college is prohibited from membership within the association.
"The NJCAA will continue to monitor name, image and likeness trends and legislation of the state and federals levels."
