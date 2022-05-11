Three of the top four seeds and the seventh seed advanced to Joplin for the NJCAA Region 16 baseball championship running Thursday through Saturday at historic Joe Becker Stadium.
Top-seeded Crowder College, No. 2 Mineral Area College, No. 3 Jefferson College, and No. 4 St. Charles Community College, each won best-of-three sub-regional games last weekend to punch tickets to the regional tournament.
The NJCAA Region 16 tournament, consisting of eight teams from Missouri, will compete for the opportunity to advance to the NJCAA South Central District against the NJCAA Region 2 (Okla.) and Region 23 (La.)
The district champion will advance to the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colo.
The tournament host is Mineral Area College in cooperation with the Joplin Sports Authority. Crowder College enters the tournament ranked No. 5 in the latest NJCAA Division I top 20 poll.
Thursday’s slate pairs No. 2 Mineral Area versus No. 3 Jefferson at 1 p.m. Top-seeded Crowder plays fourth-seeded St. Charles at 4.
Friday’s games will be at noon (losers from Thursday’s games), 3 p.m. (Thursday’s winners) and at 6 p.m. (winner of the noon game vs. the loser of the 3 p.m. game).
Saturday, the championship game will take place at noon, followed by the if-necessary game at 3 p.m.
This year marks the ninth time since 2010 Joplin has hosted the NJCAA Region 16 championship.
Crowder earned the 2010 title and rode the momentum to a fifth-place finish at the NJCAA World Series. Jefferson earned the 2012 crown and finished fifth in Grand Junction.
The Roughriders earned the championship in 2014, Metropolitan (then Maple Woods) earned the 2016 title, Crowder won the 2017 title and won the district championship advancing to the NJCAA Division I World Series.
Jefferson won the 2018 title and advanced to the NJCAA Division I World Series, and Crowder won the 2019 and 2021 titles, advancing to the NJCAA Division I World Series before being eliminated in the semifinals by eventual champion McLennan.
Daily tournament passes are $5 for adults and $3 for students.
