After a slow start in 2018, Joplin coach Curtis Jasper made it a point to his team all offseason that he wanted to open 2019 in a stronger fashion.
Ask and you shall receive.
Joplin opened 2018 with a 1-2 record in its first season in the Central Ozark Conference, suffering back-to-back losses to Webb City and Carthage in Week 2 and 3, before going on to finish with a 10-3 record and reaching the semifinals in the Class 6 state tournament for the first time in school history.
Fast forward to Week 4 of the 2019 campaign, the Eagles are 3-0, ranked third in Class 6 and sit in the driver’s seat of the COC.
“I am super proud,” Jasper said. “We talked a lot about our 1-2 start last year in the offseason, and we really wanted to improve upon that. We haven’t played mistake-free football, but we are playing better than we did at this time last year. That is a great thing, we just need to build off of it.”
After opening the season with a 36-13 win against Willard at home, the Eagles traveled to Class 4 Webb City, ranked No. 2 at the time, and came away with a 35-28 victory. Week 3 didn’t get any easier, as Joplin rallied from a two-score deficit in front of the home crowd to beat Carthage, ranked No. 2 in Class 5 heading into the matchup, in a 56-55 thriller.
As if earning hard-fought wins against teams ranked near the top of their respective classes isn’t hard enough, the Eagles, and the entire Joplin community, suffered a heartbreaking loss when sophomore Kadin Roberts-Day passed away following an indoor practice just days before the game with Webb City was scheduled to take place.
Through all of that adversity, the Eagles, with the community rallying around them, have managed to cope with a tragic loss to their football family while still competing on the gridiron at the highest level.
“The thing I am most proud about is how much this team has stuck together through this tragedy,” Jasper said. “They have leaned on each other. That is the type of culture we have been trying to build since I’ve got here. This is bigger than wins and losses. The way they have been there and taken care for each other has been incredible.”
The success through the first three games of the season can be narrowed down to contributions from all three phases of the game. The biggest question mark for Joplin heading into the season was the offensive line. All five members of the 2018 unit graduated, leaving everyone to ponder how quickly the new group — Alex Curry, Dominick Loyd, Logan Myers, Hunter McCleary, Sergio Pineiro and Davis Ramsey — would gel. It didn’t take long at all.
Joplin’s offense is putting up 42.3 points per game, while averaging 238 rushing yards and 156.7 passing yards. Quarterback Blake Tash has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 470 yards and four touchdowns, while Isaiah Davis (486 rushing yards, nine touchdowns) and Nathan Glades (258 rushing yards, two touchdowns) lead the backfield. Zach Westmoreland is the top wideout with 271 reception yards and three touchdowns.
“The offensive line has done a really good job,” Jasper said. “We had Alex Curry go down in the first game, and Davis Ramsey was added to the mix and didn’t miss a beat. Now, we feel like we have a solid core of six linemen that we can roll with.”
Though the defensive numbers are a bit inflated after surrendering 55 points in the marathon win against the Tigers, the number that stands out for the Joplin defense is the eight turnovers forced. Westmoreland has two interceptions, one returned for a score, while the team has also recovered six fumbles.
“Turnovers are huge,” Jasper said. “The turnover we caused last week was the difference in the ball game, and you could say the same for the turnovers we caused at Webb City.”
Lastly, the special teams unit has been outstanding, according to Jasper. In the return game, Westmoreland has a punt-return for a score. And though he gets little recognition, you couldn’t ask for a better start to the season from kicker Garrett Landis, who has converted on all 17 point-after tries and has six touchbacks in 15 kickoffs.
“Garrett has been great for us,” Jasper said. “Isaiah (Davis) also deserves credit with his holding, but we are perfect on extra-point tries and that is our goal for the remainder of the season. … I don’t think you can say enough about Garrett’s touchbacks, either. That is a real weapon to have, and Garrett has come up huge for us.”
There is still plenty of football to play, with six games remaining. And though the seemingly-toughest portion of the schedule is behind them, the Eagles still have plenty of work to do in order to be peaking by the postseason. Keeping the same mentality that has produced high-quality football through the first three games is a must for the Eagles, and to do that, Joplin will rely on the leadership from its senior-laden roster.
“One thing I have noticed in my fifth year here, each senior class has done a really good job of sort of passing down knowledge and advice for the incoming senior class,” Jasper said. “Without that happening, I don’t think we start this season 3-0. The cool part is, I think each senior class, with this group already doing it, has taken pride in the legacy they leave behind, making sure to pull the underclassmen along with them (so they can be prepared in the future).”
