The Missouri Southern women showed why their one of the best teams in Division II on Wednesday night.
The No. 10 nationally-ranked Lions quickly dispatched Missouri S&T 73-50 in nonconference action inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
MSSU, improving to 6-0 on the season, is off to its best start to a season since the 2015-16 campaign. The Lions controlled the momentum of the game from start to finish — outscoring the Miners in all but one quarter.
"Our defense, especially in the third quarter, was really good," MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said in his postgame radio interview. "When you play really good defense and your offense starts to click, you shoot the ball well and share the basketball, a lot of positives come from that."
After Missouri S&T took a 10-9 advantage with 4:28 to play, MSSU answered with a 9-0 run to take an 18-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Amaya Johns started the run with a turn around jumper, while Layne Skiles followed with a 3-pointer, Lacy Stokes buried two freebies and Madi Stokes finished a layup.
The Lions maintained a sizable lead when Skiles had a layup to give the hosts a 29-22 advantage with 4:11 remaining before halftime.
MSSU led by as many as 35-24 when Mia Topping had a driving layup with 1:36 to go, but back-to-back jumpers from Katelynne Roberts and Kristen Keys trimmed the Miners' deficit to seven at the break.
However, the Lions came out on fire in the third quarter. A triple from Cameron Call capped a 14-3 run and gave MSSU a 49-31 cushion at the 5:12 mark.
That stretch also included seven points from Kryslyn Jones.
"We got better ball movement than we did in the first half," Ressel said. "I was very pleased with that third quarter. That was probably as good as we have played all year as far as sharing the basketball and defending. It was a complete quarter."
The Lions continued to pull away in the fourth quarter as a 3 from Kaitlin Hunnicutt extended the lead to 59-36 with 9:41 to play.
And MSSU cruised to the win from there.
A whopping 10 different players scored for MSSU. Jones captured game honors with 18 points and also contributed four assists as well as three rebounds.
The junior transfer hit 8 of 12 shots and made 2 of 3 treys.
"When we recruited her, that's a kid I knew what she was going to be able to do for us," Ressel said.
Madi Stokes added 10 points, four rebounds and two blocks. Amaya Johns supplied 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Hunnicutt and Skiles finished with nine and eight points, respectively.
Despite scoring just four points, Lacy Stokes handed out a team-high seven assists and collected five steals.
Anna Finley and Alex Kerr led Missouri S&T with 14 points each. The Lions' defense put the clamps down, holding the Miners to 31% shooting from the floor and a minuscule 18% from long range.
MSSU shot 42% overall and held the rebounding edge 44-39. Ressel said he was proud of the way his group played defensively in the third quarter.
"I thought we really picked up our energy," Ressel said. "We took a lot of things away. We played much faster defensively. We weren't giving them anything going to the paint. We contested shots in the third quarter and for the majority of the fourth quarter. Very pleased with that."
The Lions host Central Christian College at 1:30 p.m. Saturday before opening MIAA play against Northwest Missouri next Thursday at home.
