The No. 11 Missouri Southern baseball team will be in action on its home diamond at 3 p.m. Tuesday when it plays host to Drury in a nonconference clash at Warren Turner Field.
The contest will be midweek tuneup for the Lions (21-6, 15-6 MIAA) before they play host to Northeastern State (19-7, 16-5) in a key three-game conference series on Friday and Saturday. MSSU is currently positioned in third in the MIAA standings and trails the second-place RiverHawks by one game.
“Drury is a really good opponent, and it’s always good to see that type of competition in the midweek,” MSSU coach Bryce Darnell said. “We obviously worry about Drury first, but we know we also have a big weekend ahead of us against an NSU team that is playing really well. It should be a fun week.
“This is our only midweek game of the year. So it should be interesting. We’re going to try to pitch several guys, give them a chance to get out there and get in some pressure situations. Drury is a really good team and a good program, and it’s going to be a tough game.”
Drury (9-14, 9-11 GLVC) was the last team the Lions faced in 2020 before the season ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Darnell said the Panthers will have a similar look to the team that picked up a 4-3 win over Southern a season ago.
“Coach (Scott) Nasby does a really good job over at Drury,” Darnell said. “They believe in certain things, and it seems like all of their teams play the same way. That’s a credit to them because they’ve been very consistent. They know how to win ballgames.”
Southern rides a three-game win streak after sweeping its series against Newman with wins of 8-1, 5-2 and 29-11.
The Lions are averaging 8.4 runs per game this season and hitting .312 as a team. In their last two three-game series, they averaged 14.7 runs per game against No. 4 Central Missouri and an even 14 runs per game against the Jets.
The MSSU offense is coming off its most dominant performance of the season after plating 29 runs in its series finale against Newman last Saturday. The bottom of the sixth inning saw the Lions hang 16 runs on 10 hits and three home runs. Southern set new school single-game records for home runs (eight) and total bases (53).
“Offensively, we feel like we’re kind of picking it up a little bit lately,” Darnell said. “We asked our guys to cut down on the strikeouts after a couple weekends of conference play, and they were successful in doing that. ... We’ve really swung the bats well in the last six conference games.”
Southern’s starting lineup features five players who are hitting .333 or better this season.
Troy Gagan leads the way with a .400 average and is tied with Joe Kinder (.333) for the most home runs on the team (nine). Jordan Fitzpatrick is hitting .395 with eight home runs and a team-high 32 RBIs, while Tommy Stevenson is hitting .368 with seven long balls and 31 RBIs. Henry Kusiak has a .345 average with 28 RBI and six home runs.
Zach Parish headlines the Lions’ pitching staff with a 7-1 record and 1.54 ERA. Will Bausinger (5-1) and Corey Cowan (1-0) round out the team’s top three arms in its starting rotation, and Scott Duensing leads the charge out of the bullpen with a 2-1 record and 3.32 ERA in 13 appearances.
Tuesday’s game against the Panthers will be streamed live on the MIAA Network and also broadcasted live on the Fox Sports Joplin radio network. Live stats and links to both the video and audio broadcast can be accessed at mssulions.com/sports/baseball/schedule.
