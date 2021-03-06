MOBERLY, Mo. — The No. 14 Moberly women's basketball team held Crowder to only 12 points at halftime, building a 29-point lead en route to a 90-40 win on Saturday afternoon.
The Greyhounds (6-1) scored 27 points in the third quarter and 22 points in the final frame.
Moberly featured a well-balanced offensive attack, led by NJ Weems with a game-high 16 points. Bryce Dowell (14) and Ambranette Storr (13) were also in double figures.
Kayla Langley added 12 points while B'Aunce Carter chipped in 10 for the Greyhounds.
Crowder (6-7, 4-3 Region 16) was led by Fiona Wilson's 12 points.
The Roughriders play at Mineral Area at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
