KEARNEY, Neb. — The Missouri Southern volleyball team had another match with a career-high, but the Lions fell 3-0 to No. 15 Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday evening at Health and Sports Center.
Individual set scores were 18-25, 23-25 and 9-25.
The Lions (3-17, 0-10 MIAA) were led by Sophie Mader. The senior, who is the younger sister of head coach Kalie Mader, dished out 20 assists and had nine digs.
Josey Goldberg had a career-high six kills, while Armyni Perales and Amelia Neels had five kills each. Neels added a career-high five aces, and Brooklynn McCain collected nine digs.
UNK (15-5, 6-5 MIAA) was led by Anna Squires with 11 kills, while Maddie Squires had 28 assists.
The opening set saw UNK open up a 16-9 lead and the Lions got as close as seven (24-17) late, but couldn't complete the comeback.
The second set was hotly contested as there were 13 ties and four lead changes, and the Lions opened up a 13-8 lead to force a UNK timeout. The Lopers got within a point (16-15) to force a Southern timeout.
The two teams traded points until UNK scored the final two points to take the set. The third set was all UNK.
Southern travels to play at Newman at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Lions then play host to Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
