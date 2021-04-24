EDMOND, Okla. — Pittsburg State dropped both games of a doubleheader against Central Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon at Broncho Softball Field.
The Gorillas (15-25, 9-13 MIAA) fell by scores of 5-2 and 3-2 to the Bronchos (29-9, 18-4 MIAA).
PSU took the early lead in game one thanks to an RBI double from first baseman Kami Zimmerman. Kylee Bohle extended the Gorillas’ advantage to 2-0 in the top of the fifth, but UCO answered with two runs in the next two frames to knot the score at 2-2.
In the bottom of the seventh, UCO’s Brighton Gilbert produced a walk-off RBI single to left-center field to secure the victory.
Kaylee Burns (8-10) went the distance for PSU, allowing three runs on eight hits.
Game two went the Bronchos’ way once again, taking an early 4-0 lead. The Gorillas’ Lauren Florez trimmed that deficit in half with a two-run double down the left-field line in the top of the fifth.
But UCO’s Shayla Harper scored on a throwing error in the sixth, accounting for the game’s final scoring margin.
Taylor Compton went 3 2/3 innings for PSU, allowing four runs on nine hits.
The Gorillas host Missouri Western in a doubleheader, starting at 2 p.m. Friday. PSU closes out regular-season play at home against Northwest Missouri on May 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.