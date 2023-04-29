The Missouri Southern State University baseball team broke another home run record this season, and with that became the first Division II team to get into triple digits for home runs this season.
The 16th-ranked Lions on Friday hit four home runs in a 9-3 win against Missouri Western at the Griffon Baseball Field in St. Joseph to break a program record for home runs hit in a season.
The Lions had home runs from Treghan Parker, Henry Kusiak, Chayton Beck and Drew Davis.
In the first inning, back-to-back home runs were hit by Parker and Kusiak, setting a new program record for home runs in a single-season with the 98th and 99th home run hit of the season. Beck hit the 100th home run of the season, making Southern the first D-II team this season to have triple digit home runs as a team. Davis followed that up with home run No. 101 in the eighth inning.
Last week, on Senior Day, Southern senior Matt Miller also broke MSSU single-season home run record with a two-run homer over the right center field wall. He followed that up with another home run Sunday — their final home game this season. Going into Saturday's game, he was at 20 homers for the season.
Earlier this year Miller also set a career home run record for Southern, and is now at 55 home runs so far in his career.
The Lions on Saturday beat Missouri Western 5-3.
The Lions (38-11, 25-7 MIAA) were led by Cole Gayman with 7.0 innings and four strikeouts in his sixth win of the season. Laif Hultine pitched the final 2.0 innings and struck out two to pick up his sixth save of the season. Will Doherty and Treghan Parker went 2-or-4 from the plate as Doherty finished with a team-high two RBIs.
Game three and the regular season finale against the Griffons is set for noon Sunday at Griffon Baseball Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.