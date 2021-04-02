Preseason expectations were soaring for the Crowder softball team.
The No. 17 Roughriders have certainly lived up to the hype so far, jumping out to a phenomenal 30-3 (2-0 Region 16) start to this season.
Crowder softball coach John Sisemore hit the nail on the head when he said his team had a chance to make some noise earlier this season.
“We knew we had some really good returners coming back and some really good freshmen coming in,” Sisemore said. “If everything worked out and we stayed healthy, we knew we had an opportunity to do very well. We have remained healthy, which has been one of the biggest keys. We haven’t had to fight any COVID issues or major injuries. The biggest key is we have been healthy and the girls have worked day in and day out to achieve their initial goals.”
And the Roughriders throw out one of the top pitching staffs in the NJCAA. It’s a staff that has compiled the fourth-lowest ERA (1.79) among teams who have played at least 25 games.
One of the staff’s biggest strengths is strikeouts. Crowder leads the country with 288 strikeouts as a team, paced by hard-throwing righty Sydney Ward. She has the country’s fifth-lowest ERA (0.92) and the fourth-most strikeouts (133) of any pitcher in the NJCAA.
“Sydney has had a special year,” Sisemore said. “We knew she would have the opportunity to do that. She got a little bit stronger and learned some new things from last year. She’s carried them into this year. So far, she’s been on par of what we expected her to be.”
Bailey Buffington has also been a big contributor in the circle, posting a 2.37 ERA in 17 games (16 starts). Chelsea Beville is the team’s featured relief weapon, racking up five saves.
On top of the Roughriders' pitching staff is a highly productive offense that ranks sixth in runs (330), 10th in home runs (53) and 17th in slugging percentage (.653). Among players with at least 20 games, Crowder has seven players who are hitting over .333 and five players with at least five home runs and 25 RBI.
“We are pretty offensive loaded,” Sisemore said. “Offensively, we have power and speed. We can hit all the way up and down the lineup. Some years you run into loose ends down the lineup, but this year we are capable 1-through-9 to put up big power numbers.”
Leading the charge is freshman Marissa Mitchell, who is hitting .500 with 13 home runs and 37 RBI in 30 games. Courtney Storey is also having another big season for the Roughriders, hitting .479 with eight homers and team-leading 41 driven in.
Sisemore also likes what he has seen from his catcher Emily Shipman. The freshman is hitting .400 with nine long balls and 31 RBI, and Sisemore called her one of the best defensive catchers in the NJCAA.
Shelby Chavers sets the table for Crowder at the top of the order. She’s hitting .439 and wreaks havoc on the base paths, ranking fifth in the country with 36 stolen bases.
The Roughriders have 16 games remaining on their schedule before the Region 16 Tournament. Sisemore said the regional tournament will be a dogfight.
“We have probably three teams in our region that probably should be in the top 10 in the country,” Sisemore said. “It’s going to be a challenge for us to get out of our region because of the talent level with Jefferson College and Three Rivers. They have the most talent they have had in a long time, also. We are all so good and competing so well that whoever comes out of our region will make some noise on the national level.”
