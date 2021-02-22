The 19th-ranked Missouri Southern baseball team capped the MIAA/GLVC Crossover in style on Monday.
The Lions erupted for 12 runs in the second inning en route to a 14-1 win over Missouri S&T at Warren Turner Field in Joplin. The triumph punctuated a 3-0 weekend for the Lions, who also improved to 6-0 on the season. It’s MSSU’s best start to a campaign since 2016, when the Lions won their first eight games.
Southern’s monster second inning saw Dexter Swims account for six RBI on a pair of bases-clearing doubles. Troy Gagan added three RBI in a frame as the Lions went through their batting order twice.
Swims finished the game 2 for 3 with six RBI and two runs scored. Gagan was 2 for 4 with three RBI and one run scored, while Henry Kusiak, Joe Kinder and Clay Milas scored two runs apiece. Kusiak was 3 for 4 with an RBI and a pair of runs, and Ryan Hunter scored three runs of his own. Brad Willis scored a run and had a hit, while Tommy Stevenson drove in a run on a pair of hits. Kusiak and Swims had a pair of doubles.
Southern amassed 13 total hits in the game.
Will Bausinger started the game on the mound and went five innings, striking out nine and walking just two, while scattering a pair of hits and holding the Miners scoreless. Cale McAllister threw the sixth before Blake McPhee and Ryan Paschal threw in the final inning for the Lions.
The Lions will be back in action this weekend as they open MIAA play with a series against Emporia State. The series begins with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and then one more game will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.