SEARCY, Ark. — Another day, another victory for the No. 19 Missouri Southern women’s basketball team.
The Lions (4-0) held off Harding to earn a 68-66 win to complete play in the MIAA/GAC Challenge on Saturday night at Rhodes/Reaves Field House.
MSSU couldn’t have scripted a better start. The Lions jumped out to a 14-0 lead as Krslyn Jones and Lacy Stokes combined to score nine of those points by the 5:44 mark in the first quarter.
HU closed the frame on a 13-6 run to trim the deficit to seven. The Bisons carried that momentum into the second quarter, going on an 11-4 burst as a pair of freebies from Sage Hawley tied the game at 24s with 5:15 to play in the first half.
But MSSU responded with an 11-2 run as a Stokes layup made it 35-26 with 3:09 to play before half. After HU answered with nine unanswered points, a 3-pointer from Jones gave the Lions a 38-35 advantage at the break.
MSSU got off to a roaring start in the third quarter. Layne Skiles capped a 10-3 run with a layup as the Lions built a 10-point advantage with 4:05 to play.
The Bisons fought back as a layup from Rory Geer with six seconds left on the clock cut the score to 52-47. MSSU took a 65-59 lead after a free throw from Stokes with 2:27 to play in the fourth quarter, but a quick 5-0 run from HU cut it to one with 1:20 to play.
Stokes ballooned the Lions’ lead to 67-64 with 38 ticks remaining, but the Bisons answered right back as Aubrey Isbell hit a jumper to trim the deficit back to one.
And Stokes hit one of two free throws to bring MSSU’s lead back to two with eight seconds left. Her second attempt missed and HU got the rebound and advanced the ball to the other end of the court, but Hawley’s jumper was off the mark with four seconds to go and the Lions survived late.
Stokes fired in a game-high 26 points on 10 of 18 shooting from the field, 2 of 4 from 3 and 4 of 6 from the foul line. The Mount Vernon product also had a team-high eight assists with five rebounds.
Skiles contributed 10 points, three rebounds and dished out two assists, while Madi Stokes had nine points and eight rebounds. Jones chipped in with eight points.
Hawley led HU with 17 points. Jacie Evans recorded 15 points and nine rebounds.
MSSU plays host to Angelo State at noon Thursday. It will be the Lions’ home opener.
